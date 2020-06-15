Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world currently, reckons Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq said that Australia's Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world currently as he has taken wickets against all nations.

Saqlain Mushtaq also singled out Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as India's top spinners.

Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq believed that Australia's Nathan Lyon is the best spinner currently

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believed that Australia's Nathon Lyon is the best spinner in the world currently as far as Test cricket is concerned. In 96 Tests, Nathan Lyon has picked up 390 wickets at an average of 31.6, taking 18 five-wicket hauls.

“In the longer version, I think Nathon Lyon is the best spinner in the world as he has performed against the majority of the top sides including India and Pakistan,” Saqlain Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin is a good bowler but in home conditions: Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq

As far as Indian spinners are concerned, Saqlain Mushtaq singled out Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as top-class spinners currently. But Ashwin's inability to consistently take wickets on foreign soil is what made Saqlain Mushtaq say that he is a great bowler, but in home conditions.

“Ashwin is also a good bowler but in home conditions. In limited-overs cricket, Kuldeep Yadav is a really good spinner and he is well educated in a cricketing sense," Saqlain Mushtaq asserted.

In the 77 Tests that Ravichandran Ashwin has played for India, he has picked 362 wickets at a brilliant average of 25.36. He has also worn the blue jersey in 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

Saqlain Mushtaq also said that Kuldeep Yadav is someone who has a great cricketing sense and potential, and with time will become an even better bowler. Kuldeep Yadav, unlike Ravichandran Ashwin, is not a regular in the longest format of the game. He has played 59 ODIs and 21 T20Is, taking 102 and 39 wickets, respectively in the two formats.

As far as spinners from his homeland Pakistan are concerned, Saqlain Mushtaq heaped loads of praise on Yasir Shah and young Shadab Khan. Saqlain Mushtaq said that Shadab Khan must be given consistent chances in the longest format of the game as he has the potential to become a world-class bowler.