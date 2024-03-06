National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Jaffna vs Dambulla, Match 10

Dambulla reached the top of the points table after beating Jaffna by two wickets in the 10th match of the National Super League Limited Overs on Wednesday. They are sitting at the pole position with three wins in four matches. On the other hand, Jaffna moved to the third spot with two wins in four matches.

The ninth match of the tournament saw Galle beat Colombo by 14 runs. The win helped them finish in the fourth spot with two wins in four matches. Colombo, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with a solitary win in four matches.

Meanwhile, Kandy sealed the second spot on the points table with two wins in four matches. They have an equal number of points along with Jaffna and Galle but managed to take the second spot due to a superior net run rate.

Dambulla beat Jaffna by two wickets; Galle edge out Colombo in an away clash

The ninth match of the National Super League Limited Overs Tournament 2024 took place between Galle and Colombo. Courtesy of handy knocks from Shehan Fernando (71) and Dhananjaya Lakshan (60), Galle managed to score 188 runs in the first innings.

Prabhath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers for Colombo as he returned with five wickets for 18 runs in 6.3 overs. Colombo, however, failed to chase down the target as they fell 14 runs short in the end.

The likes of Shevon Daniel (32), Nuwanidu Fernando (34), and Nisala Tharaka (32) got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores. As for Galle’s bowling, Dunith Wellalage and Kavishka Anjula picked up three wickets each, while Nimesh bagged two.

The 10th match of the tournament saw Jaffna take on Dambulla in Hambantota on Wednesday. Batting first, Jaffna put on a respectable score of 218 runs on the board. Nipun Karunanayake starred with the bat, scoring 83 off 104 balls. In reply, Dambulla chased down the score in 47.1 overs.

Pavan Rathnayake played a match-winning knock of 56 off 57, while the likes of Sonal Dinusha (44) and Dushan Hemantha (38) also came up with handy contributions.

