National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Jaffna vs Kandy, Match 4

Dambulla registered a three-wicket comprehensive win over Colombo in the third clash of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 while Jaffna bagged a thrilling one-wicket victory over Kandy in the fourth contest of the campaign.

Kandy secured the top position in the standings with one win and a loss, racking up two points at an NRR of 1.78. Dambulla, on the other hand, are at the second rank with one win, bagging two valuable points at an NRR of 0.184.

Interestingly, Dambulla are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. Colombo are occupying third position with one win and a loss, gathering two points at an NRR of 0.069.

Jaffna are currently holding the fourth rank with a win and a defeat, pocketing two points at an NRR of -0.103 while Galle are yet to bag a win, holding the wooden spoon, racking up zero points at an NRR of -3.38.

Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage shine with match-winning knocks

In the third game of the campaign, Colombo posted an imposing total of 261/9 in 50 overs after batting first. Captain Avishka Fernando (53) shined alongside Hasanka Rathnayake (55) as they played a crucial role in the first innings.

Chamindu Wijesinghe picked up a three-wicket haul while Sonal Dinusha claimed two wickets for Dambulla to turn the tables for their side.

In response, Dambulla reached home in 48.4 overs with three wickets remaining. In-form batter Pavan Rathnayake shined with 90 runs in 100 balls, featuring six fours and one six. Ranesh Silva gave him substantial support, smashing 50 runs. Hasanka Rathnayake bagged a three-fer but in the losing cause.

Moving to the details of the fourth match, Kandy racked up a dominating total of 359/7 in 50 overs. Opener Lahiru Udara was the wrecker-in-chief with 93 runs and No. 3 batter Kamil Mishara (76) also shined with the willow. Chamath Gomez and Jeffrey Vandersay picked up two wickets each for Jaffna.

In the chase, Jaffna sealed the deal for their side in 48.5 overs with just one wicket in hand. Skipper Janith Liyanage played a match-winning knock of 130 runs in 106 balls, including 14 fours and one six while Lahiru Madushanka scored 87 runs. Chamika Gunasekara's three-fer went in vain for Kandy.

