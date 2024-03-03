National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kandy vs Dambulla, Match 8

Jaffna bagged a four-wicket win over Galle in the seventh game of National Super League Limited-Over Tournament 2024 while Dambulla secured a three-wicket victory against Kandy in the eighth encounter.

Kandy retained their top spot in the standings with two wins and as many defeats, racking up four points at an NRR of 0.791. Dambulla settled for the second rank with two wins and a defeat, racking up four points at an NRR of 0.214.

On the other hand, Jaffna climbed up from the fourth to the third rank with two wins and a defeat, bagging four points at an NRR of 0.007.

Colombo slipped from the third spot to occupy the fourth rank with one win and two defeats, gathering two points at an NRR of -0.302. Galle continue to hold the wooden spoon with one win and two defeats, racking up two points with an NRR of -0.963.

That said, let’s delve into the details of both the encounters that took place on Day 4 of the campaign.

Jaffna and Dambulla bag wins, thanks to Janith Liyanage and Vishwa Fernando

Moving to the details of the seventh encounter, Galle batted first and posted a total of 288/7 in 50 overs. Keeper-batter Pathum Kumara (59) and Dunith Wellalge (52) were the standout batters while Ravindu Fernando scalped two wickets for Jaffna.

In reply, Jaffna secured victory in 48.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Opener Sandun Weerakkody (50), Nishan Madhushka (58) and Nipun Karunanayake (44) were exceptional. However, the best knock of the game came from captain Janith Liyanage's bat, hitting 80 runs.

Shifting our focus to the eighth encounter, Kandy racked up a below-par total of 201 runs in 48.3 overs. Captain Ahan Wickramasinghe was the top-scorer with 42 runs. Vishwa Fernando and Mohamed Shiraz claimed three wickets apiece for Dambulla.

In response, Dambulla chased down the total in 43 overs with three wickets in hand. Sanoj Darshika (48) and Sonal Dinusha (44*) were the standout batters. Mithun Jayawickrama scalped two wickets for Kandy but in vain.

