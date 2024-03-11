National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dambulla vs Kandy (Updated) ft. Kamil Mishra

Dambulla locked horns with Kandy in the final of the National Super League Limited Overs Tournament 2024 took place on Sunday in Colombo. Pavan Rathnayake played one of the best knocks of the tournament in the final as he blazed his way to 118 off 108 balls.

His knock powered his team Dambulla to a formidable score of 332 runs in the first innings. Minod Bhanuka (69) and Lasith Croospulle (36) provided an ideal start, while Sanoj Darshika also played a handy knock of 73 off 73 deliveries.

As for Kandy’s bowling, Pulina Tharanga was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 68 in nine overs. In pursuit of the target, Kandy fought hard but fell 19 runs short in the end.

Lahiru Udara (86) and Kamil Mishra (94) made vital contributions with the bat while Wanuja Sahan remained unbeaten on 44 off 37. But that didn’t prove enough in the end.

Dushan Hemantha and Ayana Siriwardhana starred with the ball for Dambulla as both picked three wickets each.

National Super League Limited Overs Tournament 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 K Mishara (KANDY) 5 5 1 315 94 78.75 360 87.5 - 4 - 28 2 2 P Rathnayake (DAM) 5 5 2 300 118* 100 297 101.01 1 2 - 26 7 3 S Fernando (GALLE) 4 4 1 249 71 83 340 73.23 - 3 - 29 0 4 KPNM Karunanayake (JFNA) 4 4 1 240 108* 80 313 76.67 1 1 - 18 2 5 M Bhanuka (DAM) 5 5 - 229 102 45.8 237 96.62 1 1 - 27 6 6 J Liyanage (JFNA) 3 3 - 225 130 75 191 117.8 1 1 - 23 4 7 LU Igalagamage (KANDY) 5 5 - 193 93 38.6 139 138.84 - 2 - 22 9 8 SSD Arachchige (KANDY) 4 3 1 168 73 84 209 80.38 - 2 - 11 4 9 PVR de Silva (COLBO) 4 4 1 160 59* 53.33 137 116.78 - 2 - 12 5 10 H Boyagoda (JFNA) 4 4 - 155 86 38.75 161 96.27 - 1 - 19 2

Kamil Mishra ended the tournament as the leading run-getter with 315 runs in five matches. P Pavan Rathnayake finished at the second spot with 300 runs to his name, followed by Shehan Fernando at three with 249 runs.

At number four is Nipun Karunanayake, who has managed to score 240 runs in the tournament. Minod Bhanuka is occupying the fifth position with 229 runs under his name, followed by Janith Liyanage (225) in sixth.

Lahiru Udara (193) is at seventh, while Sahan Arachchige (168) finds himself at eighth. Vishad Randika (160) finished ninth in the overall runs tally. Hasitha Boyagoda rounds off the top ten with 155 runs under his name.

National Super League Limited Overs Tournament 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CBRLS Kumara (KANDY) 4 4 196 32.4 1 172 9 3/27 19.11 5.26 21.77 - - 2 KTH Ratnayake (COLBO) 4 4 234 39 - 172 8 3/39 21.5 4.41 29.25 - - 3 MVT Fernando (DAM) 5 5 249 41.3 5 194 8 3/36 24.25 4.67 31.12 - - 4 NGRP Jayasuriya (COLBO) 2 2 75 12.3 - 44 7 5/18 6.28 3.52 10.71 - 1 5 M Shiraz (DAM) 3 3 135 22.3 2 112 7 3/49 16 4.97 19.28 - - 6 MADI Hemantha (DAM) 5 5 247 41.1 2 201 7 3/63 28.71 4.88 35.28 - - 7 DN Wellalage (GALLE) 4 4 171 28.3 2 165 6 3/40 27.5 5.78 28.5 - - 8 C Gunasekara (KANDY) 4 4 191 31.5 1 190 6 3/75 31.66 5.96 31.83 - - 9 GS Dinusha (DAM) 5 5 204 34 - 168 5 2/35 33.6 4.94 40.8 - - 10 CAK Rajitha (COLBO) 4 4 166 27.4 1 192 5 2/62 38.4 6.93 33.2 - -

Lahiru Kumara finished the tournament with the most wickets. He ended up picking nine wickets. Tharindu Rathnayake finished with the second most number of wickets with eight.

Prabath Jayasuriya (7) occupies the third spot. He is followed by the likes of Mohamed Shiraz (7) and Vishwa Fernando (7) at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Dushan Hemantha sits in sixth position with seven wickets under his name. Dunith Wellalage (6) is at seven, while Chamika Gunasekara (6) and Sonal Dinusha (5) sit in eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Kasun Rajitha finished the tournament in tenth spot with five wickets under his name.

