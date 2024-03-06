National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jaffna vs Dambulla match (Updated) ft. Shehan Fernando

Galle bagged a 14-run win over Colombo in the ninth game of the National Super League Limited-Over Tournament 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. Meanwhile, Dambulla secured a two-wicket victory against Jaffna in the 10th encounter.

Galle batted first and posted a total of 188. Shehan Fernando (71) and Dhananjaya Lakshan (60) were the standout batters, while Tharindu Tathnayake scalped three wickets for Colombo. In reply, Colombo failed to successfully chase the total as the Galle bowlers restricted them to 174 in 18.4 overs.

Shifting our focus to the 10th encounter, Jaffna racked up a below-par total of 218/8 runs in 50 overs. Nipun Karunayake was the top scorer with 82 runs. Mohamed Shiraz and Dushan Hemantha claimed two wickets apiece for Dambulla.

In response, Dambulla chased down the total in 47.1 overs with two wickets in hand. Pawan Rathnayake (48) and Sonal Dinusha (44*) were the standout batters. Eshan Malinga and Dilum Sudeera scalped two wickets for Jaffna but in vain.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Fernando (GALLE) 4 4 1 249 71 83 340 73.23 - 3 - 29 0 2 KPNM Karunanayake (JFNA) 4 4 1 240 108* 80 313 76.67 1 1 - 18 2 3 J Liyanage (JFNA) 3 3 - 225 130 75 191 117.8 1 1 - 23 4 4 K Mishara (KANDY) 4 4 1 221 76 73.66 265 83.39 - 3 - 16 2 5 P Rathnayake (DAM) 4 4 1 182 90 60.66 189 96.29 - 2 - 16 4 6 SSD Arachchige (KANDY) 4 3 1 168 73 84 209 80.38 - 2 - 11 4 7 M Bhanuka (DAM) 4 4 - 160 102 40 175 91.42 1 - - 21 3 8 PVR de Silva (COLBO) 4 4 1 160 59* 53.33 137 116.78 - 2 - 12 5 9 H Boyagoda (JFNA) 4 4 - 155 86 38.75 161 96.27 - 1 - 19 2 10 N Dickwella (KANDY) 3 3 - 133 53 44.33 98 135.71 - 2 - 23 0

Topping the chart is the prolific Shehan Fernando from Galle, who has been in blistering form throughout the tournament with an impressive tally of 249 runs. Closely following Fernando is Nipun Karunanayake from Jaffna, who has amassed 240 runs in the tournament.

Jaffna batter Janith Liyanage has smashed 225 runs in two innings to make it to the third rank. Kamil Mishara of Kandy secured the fourth spot with 221 runs. Dambulla's Pavan Rathnayake is in the fifth position, accumulating 182 runs, while Sahan Arachchige occupies the sixth slot with 97 runs.

Minod Bhanuka (160), Ravith de Silva (160), Hasitha Boyagoda (155), and Niroshan Dickwella (133) secured the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CBRLS Kumara (KANDY) 4 4 196 32.4 1 172 9 3/27 19.11 5.26 21.77 - - 2 KTH Ratnayake (COLBO) 4 4 234 39 - 172 8 3/39 21.5 4.41 29.25 - - 3 NGRP Jayasuriya (COLBO) 2 2 75 12.3 - 44 7 5/18 6.28 3.52 10.71 - 1 4 MVT Fernando (DAM) 4 4 210 35 4 150 7 3/36 21.42 4.28 30 - - 5 C Gunasekara (KANDY) 3 3 131 21.5 1 126 6 3/75 21 5.77 21.83 - - 6 DN Wellalage (GALLE) 4 4 171 28.3 2 165 6 3/40 27.5 5.78 28.5 - - 7 M Shiraz (DAM) 2 2 87 14.3 2 70 5 3/49 14 4.82 17.4 - - 8 CAK Rajitha (COLBO) 4 4 166 27.4 1 192 5 2/62 38.4 6.93 33.2 - - 9 N Vimukhi (GALLE) 3 3 136 22.4 - 105 4 2/24 26.25 4.63 34 - - 10 GS Dinusha (DAM) 4 4 180 30 - 115 4 3/36 33 5.42 36.5 - -

Kandy's Lahiru Kumara occupies the pole position in the wickets standings, scalping nine wickets at an average of 19.11. Hasanka Rathnayake is in the second rank with eight wickets, averaging 21.5

Prabath Jayasuriya (7), Vishwa Fernando (7), Chamika Gunasekara (6), Dunith Wellalage (6), Mohamed Shiraz (5), and Kasun Rajitha (5) occupy the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks. They have averages of 6.28, 21.42, 21.25, and 38.4, respectively.

Nimesh Vimukhti (4) and Sonal Dinusha (4) settled for the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

