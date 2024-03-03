National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kandy vs Dambulla (Updated) ft. Janith Liyanage

Jaffna elected to bowl in the seventh match against Galle in the National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Galle scored 288 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Pathum Kumara was the highest scorer for the team and made 59 runs off 60 deliveries. Ravindu Fernando was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 33 runs in nine overs.

Janith Liyanage scored 80 runs off just 63 deliveries. His innings helped Jaffna reach the target of 289 runs in 48.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Ramesh Mendis picked up two wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs.

Dambulla faced Kandy in the eighth match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Kandy were bundled out for 201 runs in 48.3 overs. Ahan Wickramasinghe was the leading run-scorer for the team with 42 runs off 66 deliveries. Vishwa Fernando and Mohamed Shiraz picked up three wickets each for Dambulla.

Dambulla took 43 overs to reach the target of 202 runs and won the match by three wickets. Sanoj Darshika played a knock of 48 runs off 58 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Liyanage (JFNA) 3 3 - 225 130 75 191 117.8 1 1 - 23 4 2 K Mishara (KANDY) 4 4 1 221 76 73.66 265 83.39 - 3 - 16 2 3 S Fernando (GALLE) 3 3 1 178 67 89 245 72.65 - 2 - 18 0 4 SSD Arachchige (KANDY) 4 3 1 168 73 84 209 80.38 - 2 - 11 4 5 KPNM Karunanayake (JFNA) 3 3 1 159 108* 79.5 209 76.07 1 - - 9 1 6 PVR de Silva (COLBO) 3 3 1 158 59* 79 134 117.91 - 2 - 12 5 7 M Bhanuka (DAM) 3 3 - 152 102 50.66 172 88.37 1 - - 19 3 8 H Boyagoda (JFNA) 3 3 - 148 86 49.33 145 102.06 - 1 - 18 2 9 N Dickwella (KANDY) 3 3 - 133 53 44.33 98 135.71 - 2 - 23 0 10 P Rathnayake (DAM) 3 3 - 126 90 42 132 95.45 - 1 - 12 2

Janith Liyanage has moved to first place from third, amassing a total of 225 runs in three matches at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 117.8. He is one of the three batters who have scored a century so far this season.

Kamil Mishara has moved to second place from first and has scored 221 runs in four matches at an average of 73.66.

Shehan Fernando has jumped to third position from sixth and has scored 178 runs in three matches at an average of 89.

Sahan Arachchige has moved to fourth place from eighth. He has made 168 runs in four matches at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 80.38.

Nipun Karunanayake has 159 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 79.5 and a strike rate of 76.07. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer this season and has moved to fifth from ninth place.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CBRLS Kumara (KANDY) 4 4 196 32.4 1 172 9 3/27 19.11 5.26 21.77 - - 2 C Gunasekara (KANDY) 3 3 131 21.5 1 126 6 3/75 21 5.77 21.83 - - 3 MVT Fernando (DAM) 3 3 162 27 2 127 6 3/36 21.16 4.7 27 - - 4 KTH Ratnayake (COLBO) 3 3 180 30 - 120 5 3/39 24 4 36 - - 5 GS Dinusha (DAM) 3 3 120 20 - 73 4 2/35 18.25 3.65 30 - - 6 C Wijesinghe (DAM) 3 3 120 20 - 111 4 3/63 27.75 5.55 30 - - 7 RMMP Rathnayake (GALLE) 3* 3 146 24.2 1 132 4 3/36 33 5.42 36.5 - - 8 C Karunaratne (KANDY) 4 4 144 24 - 137 4 1/23 34.25 5.7 36 - - 9 W Sahan (KANDY) 4 4 220 36.4 1 161 4 2/39 40.25 4.39 55 - - 10 CAK Rajitha (COLBO) 3 3 142 23.4 1 180 4 2/62 45 7.6 35.5 - -

Lahiru Kumara is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has nine wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 19.11.

Chamika Gunasekara is still in second and has picked up six wickets in three matches at an average of 21.

Vishwa Fernando has jumped to third place from 10th with six scalps in three matches at an average of 21.16.

Tharindu Ratnayake has moved to fourth place from third. He has taken five wickets in three matches at a strike rate of 36.

Sonal Dinusha is still the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has picked up four wickets in three matches at an average of 18.25, an economy of 3.65, and a strike rate of 30.

