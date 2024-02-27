National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kandy vs Jaffna match (Updated) ft. Janith Liyanage

Dambulla bagged a three-wicket win over Colombo in the third match of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 while Jaffna secured a one-wicket victory against Kandy in the fourth encounter.

Moving to the details of the third contest, Colombo batted first and racked up a total of 261/9 in 50 overs. Captain Avishka Fernando (53) and Hasanka Rathnayake (55) were the standout batters. Chamindu Wijesinghe claimed a three-wicket haul while Sonal Dinusha picked up two wickets for Dambulla.

In the chase, Dambulla took 48.4 overs to seal the deal with three wickets in hand. Pavan Rathnayake top scored with 90 runs in 100 balls, including six fours and one six while Ranesh Silva smashed 50 runs. Hasanka Rathnayake's three-fer went in vain.

Delving into the details of the fourth clash, Kandy posted a whopping total of 359/7 in 50 overs. Opening batter Lahiru Udara (93) and no.3 batter Kamil Mishara (76) were the standout batters. Chamath Gomez and Jeffrey Vandersay scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Jaffna took 48.5 overs to chase down the total. Captain Janith Liyanage smashed 130 runs in 106 balls, featuring 14 fours and one six while Lahiru Madushanka scored 87 runs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Liyanage (JFNA) 2 2 - 145 130 72.5 128 113.28 1 - - 15 1 2 K Mishara (KANDY) 2 2 1 142 76 142 143 99.3 - 2 - 12 1 3 H Boyagoda (JFNA) 2 2 - 133 86 66.5 125 106.4 - 1 - 16 2 4 KPNM Karunanayake (JFNA) 2 2 1 113 108* 113 130 86.92 1 - - 8 0 5 PVR de Silva (COLBO) 2 2 - 99 54 49.5 83 119.27 - 1 - 7 4 6 LU Igalagamage (KANDY) 2 2 - 97 93 48.5 67 144.77 - 1 - 11 5 7 P Rathnayake (DAM) 1 1 - 90 90 90 100 90 - 1 - 6 1 8 LD Madushanka (JFNA) 2 2 - 90 87 45 85 105.88 - 1 - 10 0 9 KNA Bandara (COLBO) 2 2 1 89 80* 89 84 105.95 - 1 - 10 0 10 N Dickwella (KANDY) 2 2 - 83 53 41.5 75 110.66 - 1 - 11 0

Jaffna skipper Janith Liyanage is the current leading run-scorer with 145 runs from two innings. Kandy's Kamil Mishara scored 142 runs from two matches to occupy the second position. Hasitha Boyagoda, Jaffna batter, smashed 133 runs from two innings to make it to the third rank.

His colleague Nipun Karunanayake secured the fourth spot with 113 runs. Colombo's Vishad Randika is in the fifth position, accumulating 99 runs while Lahiru Udara occupied the sixth slot with 97 runs.

Pavan Rathnayake (90), Lahiru Madushanaka (90), Ashen Bandara (89), and Niroshan Dickwella (83) secured the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 C Gunasekara (KANDY) 2 2 95 15.5 1 92 5 3/75 18.4 5.81 19 - - 2 CBRLS Kumara (KANDY) 2 2 108 18 - 104 5 3/31 20.8 5.77 21.6 - - 3 KTH Rathnayake (COLBO) 1 1 60 10 - 39 3 3/39 13 3.9 20 - - 4 C Wijesinghe (DAM) 1 1 60 10 - 63 3 3/63 21 6.3 20 - - 5 A Daniel (KANDY) 2 2 102 17 - 77 3 2/43 25.66 4.52 34 - - 6 D Kalupahana (COLBO) 2 2 66 11 - 84 3 2/23 28 7.63 22 - - 7 JDF Vandersay (JFNA) 2 2 114 19 1 112 3 2/48 37.33 5.89 38 - - 8 CAK Rajitha (COLBO) 2 2 118 19.4 1 140 3 2/62 46.66 7.11 39.33 - - 9 GS Dinusha (DAM) 1 1 48 8 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 4.37 24 - - 10 C Gomez (JFNA) 1 1 42 7 - 54 2 2/54 27 7.71 21 - -

Kandy's Chamika Gunasekara occupied the pole position in the wickets standings, scalping five wickets at an average of 18.4. Lahiru Kumara is at the second rank with five wickets, averaging 20.8.

Hasanka Rathnayake (3), Chamindu Wijesinghe (3), Ashian Daniel (3), Dinura Kalupahana (3), Jeffrey Vandersay (3) and Kasun Rajitha (3) occupied the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth ranks at an average of 13, 21, 25.66, 28, 37.33 and 46.66 respectively.

Sonal Dinusha (2) and Chamath Gomez (2) settled with the ninth and 10th positions at an average of 17.5 and 27 respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App