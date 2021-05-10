Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi create a Test-first in more than 100 years

Pakistan's left-arm pacers Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi achieved a rare feat when they became only the second pair of left-arm bowlers in Test history to pick up five-wicket hauls in the same innings.

In the second innings of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare, the duo returned five-wicket hauls apiece. Shaheen Afridi registered figures of 20-5-52-5, while Nauman Ali came up with figures of 21-3-86-5.

Their efforts helped Pakistan bowl out Zimbabwe for only 231 as the visitors won the game by an innings and 147 runs.

Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi became only the second pair of left-arm bowlers to take five-wicket hauls in the same Test innings 😮 https://t.co/bmb7i0CA5E #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/rVJqGBwELP — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 10, 2021

Two left-arm bowlers picked up five-wicket hauls in the same Test for the first time in 1909. In a Test between England and Australia, English bowlers George Hirst and Colin Blyth picked up five wickets apiece in the same innings, which helped England bowl out Australia for only 151 runs. England won that match by ten wickets.

Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali become first Pakistani troika to pick up 5-wicket hauls in the same Test

Shaheen Afridi picked up the solitary Zimbabwe wicket that Pakistan needed to complete their 2-0 clean sweep on the fourth day of the Test. With that, he joined Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali, who accounted for five scalps apiece earlier in the Test.

In Zimbabwe's first innings, Hasan Ali registered figures of 13-4-27-5. In the process, the trio became the first from Pakistan to pick up five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

There have only been five previous instances of three bowlers from the same team taking five-wicket hauls in the same Test and the first time that has happened since 1993.

Pakistan have had a successful tour of Zimbabwe. After winning the T20I series 2-1, the visitors followed that up with a clean sweep in the longest format of the game.

With two big victories, Pakistan clinched the Test series 2-0, ending the tour on a successful note.#ZIMvPAK second Test report 👇 — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2021