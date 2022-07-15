Navdeep Saini set to represent Kent in ongoing English county season

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini is set to play for Kent in the ongoing English county season. The right-arm pacer will be eligible for selection in three County Championship matches and five Royal London Cup contests following regulatory approval and visa.

The 29-year-old could feature in Kent's upcoming trip to Warwickshire next week. Kent have the option to pair Saini with New Zealand international Matt Henry with the new ball.

Speaking about his upcoming venture with Kent, Navdeep Saini said:

"It's a great opportunity to play county cricket and I'm looking forward to giving my all for Kent."

The county also have South Africa all-rounder George Linde among their ranks but will have to make a choice as the sides are only allowed to field two overseas players.

The team is struggling at the moment and are placed eighth in the County Championship Division One table, with bowling seemingly being the issue.

Their woes with the ball prompted Kent's Director of Cricket Paul Downton to explore the transfer market. He said:

"In a year when it's been difficult to take wickets, we're excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep's quality to our squad."

The Haryana born-pacer becomes the fifth Indian player to play in the ongoing county season. Cheteshwar Pujara signed for Sussex after being dropped from the Indian Test team.

The likes of Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire), Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) have followed suit in recent weeks.

Navdeep Saini last played for India in the 2021 tour of Sri Lanka

The right-arm pacer was part of the second-string squad that toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in 2021. He played a solitary ODI before sustaining an injury while fielding in the second T20I.

He was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Making his way into the playing XI after an injury to Nathan Coulter-Nile, the pacer could not cement his place after conceding 72 runs in six overs across two matches.

