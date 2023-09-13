Naveen-ul-Haq makes ODI comeback after two years as Afghanistan name World Cup 2023 squad

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has made a comeback to the Afghanistan ODI team as they have named a strong 15-member squad for the World Cup to be played in India from next month.

Naveen wasn't a part of the Asia Cup squad but is back after playing his last ODI against Ireland in January 2021. A surprise exclusion, however, has been that of all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who is currently named in the reserves.

Naib gave impressive performances, first in the final ODI of their series against Pakistan and then in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka where he picked up four wickets. Yet, he, along with Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi, miss out from the squad that played the Asia Cup.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team in the World Cup and will have the experience of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to fall back on. Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad's addition show just how stacked Afghanistan are in the spin department, something that gives them the edge on pitches that could turn from the get-go.

Azmatullah Omarzai missed the Asia Cup due to injury but is back in the pace department, where he is likely to share the new ball with Fazalhaq Farooqui with Naveen-ul-Haq likely to be the first-change fast bowler.

Afghanistan will know they missed out on making it to the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup by the barest of margins. If their star players like Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are able to produce good cricket consistently, we could be in for some upsets from Shahidi and Co. They will enjoy playing on slower surfaces like Chennai and Delhi.

Afghanistan World Cup squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.