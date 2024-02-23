Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ambernath Avengers vs Sanpada Scorpions, Match 24

The Mazgaon Cricket Club ground played host to a double-header in the Navi Mumbai Premier League on Friday, February 23.

The first match of the day saw the Koparkairne Titans secure a 40-run victory over the Belapur Blasters. The second match witnessed a clash between the Ambernath Avengers and Sanpada Scorpions, with the latter emerging victorious by seven wickets.

Leading the pack are the Sanpada Scorpions, winning four out of their six matches and accumulating eight points with a net run rate of +1.119. The Vashi Warriors sit tight at eight points as well, with an inferior run rate of +0.183 as compared to the Sanpada Scorpions.

Ambernath Avengers, Belapur Blasters, Kalyan Tuskers, and Thane Tigers are tied at six points apiece from as many games, with net run rates of -0.232, -0.232, -0.242, and -0.704, respectively. They occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively.

Trailing slightly behind are the Koparkairne Titans in seventh place, who have secured four points from six games with a net run rate of +0.297. Languishing at the bottom of the points table are the Mira Bhayandar Lions, having won just two games of their six matches played so far, with a net run rate of -0.109.

Sanpada Scorpions power past Ambernath Avengers

After winning the toss, the Koparkairne Tigers opted to bat first, a decision that paid dividends courtesy of a blistering 29-ball 64 from skipper Bins Balan Neyyoth.

A late cameo from Sagar Jadhav, who smashed 15 off nine balls, propelled Koparkairne to a formidable total of 163/7 in their 20 overs. Atul Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the Belapur Blasters, returning with figures of 4/20 in four overs.

In reply, the Belapur Blasters' top order failed to fire, but Hrushikesh Pawar (36 off 37) and Akash Parkar (21 off 23) put in a valiant effort to keep their team in the hunt. However, their efforts fell short as the Koparkairne bowlers restricted Belapur to 123/6, securing a 40-run victory.

The second match witnessed a clash between the Ambernath Avengers and the Sanpada Scorpions. Batting first after winning the toss, the Ambernath Avengers could only muster 130/7 in their 20 overs, with opener Srujan Athawale’s 57 off 43 balls being the top scorer. Sachin Chaudhari was the standout bowler for the Sanpada Scorpions, bagging two wickets.

In the run-chase, the Sanpada Scorpions' batting fired all guns blazing, achieving the target in just 17.4 overs to secure a seven-wicket win. Skipper Siddhant Aadhhathrao was the standout batter with 61 off 42 deliveries.

