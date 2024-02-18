Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors, Match 14

The Belapur Blasters defeated the Mira Bhayender Lions in the 13th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 on Sunday, February 18. In the 14th match, the Vashi Warriors beat the Ambernath Avengers. Both games were held at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

With the win, the Vashi Warriors have taken their points tally to six and jumped to the top of the points table after playing four games. The Kalyan Tuskers have slipped to the second spot and have six points under their belt and have a net run rate of +0.6.

The Mira Bhayender Lions suffered their second loss in the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024. They have four points to their name and a net run rate of +0.047 and follow the Tuskers. The Ambernath Avengers sit below the Lions with four points and a net run rate of -0.177.

The Belapur Blasters registered their second win of the tournament. They have four points under their belt and have a net run rate of -0.261. The Thane Tigers also have four points in three games and sit below the Blasters with a net run rate of -0.857.

The Sanpada Scorpions are placed seventh in the points table. They have only two points under their belt in three games. The Koparkairne Titans are yet to win a single game in the competition. They are sitting at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -0.653.

Belapur Blasters grab their second win of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024

In the 13th match of Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024, the Belapur Blasters were asked to bat first. The Blasters posted 150 on the board on the back of an unbeaten 40-ball 77 from Sairaj Patil. It was a collective effort from the Mira Bhayender Lions and they picked up seven wickets in total.

In reply, the Lions’ batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Vinayak Bhoir tried hard and scored 46 off 26 balls but failed to take his side across the line as they fell short by eight runs.

Pankaj Pardeshi grabbed three scalps for the Blasters, which helped them defend the total successfully. With this, the Belapur Blasters grabbed their second win in the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024.

Ambernath Avengers batted first against the Vashi Warriors in the 14th match. Sarvesh Patil top-scored with 39 for them at the top of the order but the others faltered as they finished their innings on 139/6. The Warriors did a fine job with the ball in hand.

Chasing 140, skipper Sagar Mishra led from the front while batting at number three. He held the innings nicely and scored 56 off 41 balls. Siddhant Singh remained unbeaten on 34 to take his side home with three balls to spare.

The Avengers picked up three wickets and the game went down the wire but they failed to hold their nerves. As a result, the Warriors got across the line with seven wickets in hand.

