Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Kalyan Tuskers vs Belapur Blasters, Match 18

Vashi Warriors defeated Mira Bhayander Lions by six wickets in Match No.17 of the Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) T20 2024. The match was played at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, February 20.

In another match of the day, Belapur Blasters got better of Kalyan Tuskers in a comfortable six-wicket win. The Vashi outfit leads the NMPL points table with four wins in five matches, accounting for eight points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.336.

Belapur is placed second with three wins and two losses to accumulate six points and an NRR of +0.135. Sanpada Scorpions has won two matches and lost as many to secure the third spot with four points and an NRR of +1.386.

Mira Bhayandar Lions, Ambernath Avengers, Kalyan Tuskers, and Thane Tigers have also won two matches. All of them are tied at four points, only for the NRR to separate them.

Koparkairne Titans have managed just a solitary win in three matches thus far. Hence, the team is rooted at the bottom of the points table with two points and an NRR of -0.019.

Here’s how Vashi Warriors, Belapur Blasters script wins on February 20

Mira Bhayandar Lions’ impact player Ajinkya Divekar scored a tedious fifty in 49 balls, hammering four boundaries and two sixes. He played a key role in helping his team reach a sizeable score. It wasn’t before Jahangir Ansari blasted 35 runs in 14 deliveries to put on 155/8 on the scoreboard.

Vashi opener Sachin Yadav (58 runs off 46 balls) laid the foundation for a challenging chase. But Yogesh Pawar’s breathtaking knock of 43 runs off 14 balls made it seem like a cakewalk for the Sagar Mishra-led side.

Later in the day, Belapur skipper Ankeet Chavan bowled a remarkable spell of 4/17 from his full quota of four overs. He helped restrict Kalyan Tuskers to 123 for nine in the first innings. Hrushikesh Pawar’s fifty-plus score (58) guided Belapur to a six-wicket win with 27 balls to spare.

