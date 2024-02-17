Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kalyan Tuskers vs Thane Tigers, Match 12

Vashi Warriors beat Koparkairne Titans in the 11th game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 by 20 runs on Saturday, February 17, at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground in Navi Mumbai. Thane Tigers, meanwhile emerged victorious in the 12th game against Kalyan Tuskers by four wickets.

Kalyan Tuskers remain first with two wins from three games. They have a net run rate of +0.600. Vashi Warriors are up to second from fifth and have an NRR of +0.220 with two wins in three games.

Mira Bhayander Lions have slipped to third from second with two wins in three games and have an NRR of +0.201. Ambernath Avengers have moved to fourth from third and have two wins in three games and an NRR of -0.113.

Thane Tigers have moved to fifth from seventh and have two wins in three games and an NRR of -0.857. Sanpada Scorpions have slipped to sixth from fourth with a single win in three games and an NRR of +1.067.

Belapur Blasters have moved to second-last place from sixth with one win in three games and an NRR of -0.486. Koparkairne Titans are last in the Navi Mumbai Premier League after losing all three games and have an NRR of -0.653.

Vashi Warriors edge past Koparkairne Titans in tight Navi Mumbai Premier League contest

Vashi Warriors elected to bat after winning the toss against Koparkairne Titans in their Navi Mumbai Premier League game.

Sachin Yadav and Siddhant Singh were the only batters who made double-digit scores for the Warriors. Sachin made 44 off 42, while Siddhant scored 48 off 39.

Warriors scored 124-9 in 20 overs. Hrishikesh Gore was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans with 3-25 in four overs. Prabhakar Nishad picked up two wickets, while Preet Nanda and Shreyash Gurav took one wicket apiece.

The Titans could only make 104-9 in their 20 overs. None of their batters made more than 25. Shreyansh Bogar and Sagar Mishra took three wickets apiece for the Warriors.

In the other Navi Mumbai Premier League game of the day, Thane Tigers won the toss against Kalyan Tuskers and elected to bowl. Aman Hakim Khan and Dashrath Chavan scored 30 apiece for the Tuskers, who made 126-6 in 20 overs. Parag Patil was the most successful bowler for the Tigers with 3-25 in four overs.

The Tigers didn’t have a decent start to their chase, getting reduced to 27-3. Shreeraj Anant Gharat and Shourya Nilesh Desai added 31 runs for the third wicket. However, the Tigers lost two more wickets at the score of 60.

Shreeraj and Akash Parkar then had a match-winning partnership of 61 runs for the sixth wicket. Shreeraj was dismissed on the first delivery of the 20th over but Akash saw out the chase.

He hit a boundary on the penultimate delivery as the Tigers romped home with four wickets in hand.

