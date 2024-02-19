Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Koparkairne Titans vs Thane Tigers, Match 16

Sanpada Scorpions defeated Kalyan Tuskers in the 15th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 on Monday, February 19. Meanwhile, Koparkairne Titans won the 16th match against Thane Tigers by 37 runs.

Vashi Warriors are still in first place with three wins in four matches with a Net Run Rate of +0.260. Sanpada Scorpions have jumped from seventh place to second with two wins in four matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.386.

Mira Bhayander Lions are still ranked third in the points tally with two wins and losses each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.047. Kalyan Tuskers have slipped to fourth place from second and have a Net Run Rate of -0.041. They have two wins to their name in four matches.

Ambernath Avengers and Belapur Blasters have won two matches each and are in the next two places. They were earlier in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Thane Tigers have slipped to seventh place from sixth with two wins and a Net Run Rate of -1.120. Koparkairne Titans are still in last place with a single win in four matches.

Thane Tigers stumble in the chase as Koparkairne Titans secure a convincing win

Sanpada Scorpions elected to bowl against Kalyan Tuskers in the 15th match. The Tuskers scored 121 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Dashrath Chavan was the highest scorer for the team and made 33 runs off 30 deliveries. Vijay Gohil was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorpions, taking three wickets for eight runs in four overs.

The Scorpions reached the target of 122 runs in just 15 overs with eight wickets in hand. Shashwat Jagtap remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 37 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Gohil won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Thane Tigers elected to bowl after winning the toss against Koparkairne Titans. The Titans made 135 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Aditya Pawar made 42 runs off 44 deliveries, the most for the Titans. Akash Parkar took three wickets for 15 runs in four overs for the Tigers.

The Tigers were bundled out for just 98 runs and lost the match by 37 runs. Prabhakar Nishad picked three wickets for just 12 runs in 2.3 overs and won the Player of the Match award.

