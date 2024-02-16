Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mira Bhayander Lions vs Ambernath Avengers, Match 10

Navi Mumbai Premier League saw a doubleheader play out on Friday, February 16.

Sanpada Scorpions and Belapur Blasters played out a dramatic super over in the ninth match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League, with the latter winning the contest.

In the day's second match, Mira Bhayandar Lions failed to defend a low total against Ambernath Avengers. The Ambernath-based franchise won the game by three wickets.

The 2024 Navi Mumbai Premier League sees Kalyan Tuskers atop the table with a perfect record so far, with four points and a NRR of 1.025. With four points each are the Mira Bhayander Lions and Ambernath Avengers, sitting comfortably in 2nd and 3rd positions. Both the teams boast an impressive two wins from three matches, with the Lions holding the edge on net run rate, sitting pretty at +0.201.

Close behind on two points are the Sanpada Scorpions, Vashi Warriors, Belapur Blasters, and Thane Tigers. They occupy 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th spots, respectively, with one win apiece.

Languishing at the bottom of the table, yet to get off the mark, are the Koparkairne Tigers. They have lost both of their games and have a dismal net run rate of -0.491

Belapur Blasters defeat Sanpada Scorpions in a super-over thriller

Batting first after winning the toss, the Sanpada Scorpions posted 126/8 in their 20 overs. Shaun Rodrigues (24), Ronaki Anilkumar (20), Siddhant Aadhatrao (22) and Jay Dhatrak (25) contributed well to the score.

Led by Hrushikesh Pawar’s 32 off 19 and skipper Ankeet Chavan’s 41 off 28, Belapur matched the score exactly at 126/9 to force a super over. Batting first in the Super Over, Pawar smashed 10 off two balls as Belapur posted 12/2. Needing 13 to win, Sanpada lost both batters quickly, and Belapur emerged as deserving 12-run winners.

In the day's second match, the Mira Bhayander Lions won the toss and batted first against the Ambernath Avengers. Sahil Jadhav's patient 61 off 58 balls took the Lions to 111 all-out in their full quota of 20 overs. Yash Singh (3/9) and Nandan Kamath (3/18) were the destroyers-in-chief for Ambernath.

In reply, Ambernath overhauled the modest target in 18.2 overs with four wickets in hand as Srujan Athawale top-scored with 40 off 36 deliveries. Vinayak Bhoir and Musavir Khote grabbed two wickets apiece for the Lions but failed to defend the low total.

