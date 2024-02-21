Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sanpada Scorpions vs Koparkairne Titans, Match 20

The Mazgaon Cricket Club ground played host to a double-header in the Navi Mumbai Premier League on Wednesday, February 21.

The first match of the day saw the Ambernath Avengers secure an eight-run victory over the Thane Tigers. The second match witnessed a clash between the Sanpada Scorpions and Koparkairne Tigers, with the Sanpada-based franchise emerging victorious by three runs.

Leading the pack are the Vashi Warriors, winning four out of their five matches and accumulating eight points with a net run rate of +0.336. Sanpada Scorpions, Belapur Blasters, and Ambernath Avengers are tied at six points apiece from five games, with net run rates of +1.114, +0.135, and -0.058, respectively. They occupy the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spots, respectively.

Trailing slightly behind are the Mira Bhayandar Lions in 6th place, who have secured four points from five games with a net run rate of -0.091. Joining them on four points each but with inferior net run rates are the Kalyan Tuskers (-0.363) and Thane Tigers (-0.972).

Languishing at the bottom of the points table are the Koparkairne Titans. They have won just one game of their five matches played so far, with a net run rate of -0.044.

Ambernath Avengers power past Thane Tigers

After winning the toss, Ambernath Avengers opted to bat first. The decision paid dividends courtesy of a blazing start from opener Sarvesh Patil (43 off 28) and Parag Jadhav's blistering 40 off just 25 deliveries.

A late cameo from skipper Vishwajit Jagdale, who smashed 20 off 11 balls, propelled Ambernath to a formidable total of 165/7 in their 20 overs. Parag Patil was the pick of the bowlers for the Thane Tigers, returning figures of 3/30 in four overs.

In reply, the Thane Tigers' top order failed to fire, but Anant Gharat (42 off 33) and Akash Parkar (38 off 21) tried valiantly to keep their team in the hunt. However, their efforts fell short as the Ambernath bowlers held their nerve, restricting Thane to 157/7 and securing an 8-run victory.

The second match witnessed a clash between the Sanpada Scorpions and Koparkairne Tigers. Batting first after winning the toss, the Sanpada Scorpions could only muster 117/7 in their 20 overs, with opener Ronaki Anil Kumar's 38 off 38 balls being the top score. Sagar Jadhav was the standout bowler for the Koparkairne Tigers, bagging three wickets.

In the run-chase, the Koparkairne Tigers' batting unit failed to fire, managing just 114/6 in their allotted overs. The Sanpada Scorpions held their nerve to secure a narrow 3-run win, with Swapnil Bandiwar leading the charge with four wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App