Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sanpada Scorpions vs Mira Bhayandar Lions, Match 6

Two more matches took place in the ongoing edition of the Navi Mumbai Premier League on Wednesday, February 14. Ambernath Avengers locked horns against Koparkhairne Titans in the first game while Sanpada Scorpions were challenged by Mira Bhayandar Lions in the second and final match.

The Avengers and the Lions won their respective matches on the third day of the tournament. Both matches proved to be thriller but the winning teams kept their nerve to earn two crucial points from their matches.

With this win, the Mira Bhayandar Lions have made two wins in two matches and are the only team to do so at the moment. They are at the top of the points table with four points while Sanpada Scorpions are second. The latter have two points to their name after two matches and their net run rate is 1.6.

Ambernath Avengers registered their first win of the season and they are now in the fifth position in the table. Having won their respective opening matches, Kalyan Tuskers and Vashi Warriors are in the third and fourth places respectively.

Among other teams, Koparkhairne Titans, Belapur Blasters, and Thane Tigers are at the last three positions respectively in the table.

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Mira Bhayander Lions 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.628 2 Sanpada Scorpions 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.6 3 Kalyan Tuskers 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.15 4 Vashi Warriors 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.612 5 Ambernath Avengers 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.475 6 Koparkairne Titans 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.491 7 Belapur Blasters 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.612 8 Thane Tigers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.65

Avengers and Lions prevail in thrillers

As far as match five is concerned, the Avengers opted to bat and posted 149 runs on the board in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. After being 17/3 at one stage, they were propelled by Nikhil Patil (36) and Saksham Jha (39*). They reached a competitive total and eventually managed to defend it successfully.

It was a collective effort from them with the ball as six of their bowlers picked up at least a wicket each. For the Titans, Bins Neyyoth slammed a brilliant half-century while Hrishikesh Gore remained unbeaten on 42. However, their knocks went in vain as the Titans could only reach 145 runs in their 20 overs losing the match by four runs.

In the other game of the day, the Lions were brilliant with the bat after winning the toss scoring 163 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. Three of their batter crossed the 30-run mark with Sahil Jadhav being the top-scorer with an unbeaten 38 to his name.

In response, the Scorpions too fought well with their wicketkeeper batter Siddhant Aadhhathrao smashing 54 runs but the middle and lower-middle order collapsed under pressure. From being well placed at 115/2 after 15 overs, they could only make 154 runs thereby losing the match by nine runs.

