Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Thane Tigers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions, Match 26

On an eventful day at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground, Kalyan Tuskers defeated Koparkairne Titans by seven wickets in Saturday's first match.

Meanwhile, the Thane Tigers successfully defended their total against the Mira Bhayander Lions in the second game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League today.

The Sanpada Scorpions are currently atop the 2024 edition of the Navi Mumbai Premier League points table after the completion of six matches. With four wins, the Scorpions have amassed eight points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +1.119.

Hot on their heels are the Vashi Warriors, also with eight points, having won four out of their six fixtures. But an inferior NRR of +0.183 compared to the Scorpions places them second on the table.

Lying third are the Thane Tigers, with eight points from their four wins in seven matches. They have an NRR of +0.174. Equal on points with Thane at number four are the Kalyan Tuskers, who have also managed four victories but have an NRR of 0.061.

Further below at number five are the Ambernath Avengers with six points from three wins in their six matches and a net run rate of -0.232. The Belapur Blasters, with three wins in six games so far, have garnered just six points and placed sixth, with a poor NRR of -0.232.

Trailing behind are the Koparkairne Titans in seventh place, who have secured four points from seven games with a net run rate of -0.009.

Languishing at the bottom are the Mira Bhayandar Lions, who have lost five of their seven fixtures so far. They have a mere four points and the worst NRR of -0.877.

Kalyan Tuskers cruise to seven-wicket win over Koparkairne Titans

In the opening match, Koparkairne batter Sagar Jadhav scored a 26-ball 33 to help his team reach a below-par score of 123/9 after electing to bat first. Jadhav struck two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 126.92. Parth Chandan (3/16), and Dhaval Patel (2/11) were the main wicket-takers.

In response, Kalyan got off to a brilliant start, courtesy of openers Aman Khan (33 off 260) and Sandeep Saroj (35 off 17), as they chased down the total comfortably with 31 deliveries left, winning the game by seven wickets. Hrishikesh Gore and Shreyash Gurav picked up a wicket each for the Koparkairne Titans.

In the second match, Thane Tigers batters Parikshit Valsangkar (31 off 13), Rahul Magade (26 off 14), and Harsh Mogaveera (53 off 34) made useful contributions after they elected to bat first, as the Thane-based franchise posted a total of 183/9 in 20 overs.

Vaibhav Bhardwaj and Mohammed Dakhani took three and two wickets each for the Mira Bhayandar Lions.

