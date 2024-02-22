Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Thane Tigers vs Vashi Warriors, Match 22

The ongoing edition of the Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) saw two more matches taking place on Thursday, February 22. Kalyan Tuskers faced Mira Bhayandar Lions in the first game of the day while Vashi Warriors locked horns against the Thane Tigers in the second.

The Tuskers won the low-scoring thriller against the Lions, who almost defended 101 runs. However, the Tuskers kept their nerve and got over the line. With this win, they now have six points from as many games with three wins and three losses.

They are in the sixth position currently with their net run rate being -0.242. Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayandar Lions are stuck at the seventh place after losing their fourth match of the season.

In the other game of the day, Thane Tigers stunned the table-topper Vashi Warriors chasing down 150 with five wickets in hand. The second loss of the season for the Warriors hasn’t hindered their top spot in the table as they have eight points to their name.

However, Thane Tigers have jumped to sixth place with three wins and as many losses in six outings with their net run rate being -0.704.

Among other teams who weren’t in action today, Sanpada Scorpions are in the second position with three wins in five matches. Meanwhile, Belapur Blasters and Ambernath Avengers are in the next two positions with the same number of wins.

Koparkhairne Titans are rooted to the bottom of the table with only one win to show in five matches.

Kalyan Tuskers and Thane Tigers win their respective matches

As far as the matches are concerned, the Kalyan Tuskers and Mira Bhayandar Lions played out a low-scoring thriller. Rather, the Tuskers pulled out a fantastic win after reeling at 73/8 at one stage chasing 102 runs. They managed to win the match by one wicket to notch up their third win of the season.

In the other game, Shreeraj Anant Gharat smashed an unbeaten 63 to help the Thane Tigers stun the table-toppers Vashi Warriors in the 150-run chase. His knock made sure that the Tigers gunned down the target with more than an over and five wickets in hand.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App