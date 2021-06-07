ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 7

The Netherlands beat Ireland by four wickets on Monday (June 7) to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1. This was the Dutch team's first series win under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Courtesy of the win, the Netherlands have overtaken Ireland in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Dutch team has the same number of points as the Irish, but its net run rate is superior. As a result, the Netherlands have risen to ninth position, while Ireland slipped to number ten.

Here are the updated standings of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the ODI series between the Netherlands and Ireland.

The Netherlands won their first series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Speaking of the final ODI of the Netherlands vs Ireland series, the Irish team managed only 163 runs in the first innings despite Harry Tector's half-century. Logan van Beek and Fred Klaassen picked up three wickets each for the Netherlands.

In reply, the Dutch team got off to a great start thanks to opening batsman Stephan Myburgh's 74-run knock. Max O'Dowd supported him with a 49-ball 36. Although Ireland scalped a few wickets in quick succession, the visitors couldn't deny the Dutch a four-wicket victory.

What's next for Ireland and the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

According to the original ICC Cricket World Cup Super League schedule, the Netherlands are scheduled to play an away series against South Africa in September. However, the dates for the matches have not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Ireland will host South Africa for an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series next month. It will begin on July 11 and culminate on July 16, with Dublin hosting all three matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee