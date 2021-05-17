NED v SCO head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

After a brief break, international cricket will resume as Scotland lock horns with the Netherlands in a 2-match ODI series, scheduled for May 19 and May 21, at Hazelaarweg.

Scotland haven't played an ODI match since February 15, 2019, where they lost to the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Dutch have an opportunity to qualify for the next World Cup directly. But they will have to finish in the top 8 to earn a direct ticket.

The upcoming couple of ODI matches against Scotland will thus help them gain some crucial momentum before playing their first series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Like Scotland, the Netherlands played their last ODI match in 2019, where they beat Zimbabwe by three wickets at home.

With two European teams set to battle in ODIs this week, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Netherlands vs Scotland head-to-head stats

Scotland lead the head-to-head record against the Netherlands by 6-2. The Scots have crossed swords with the Dutch nine times in ODIs. Although one match did not produce a result, it is obvious that Scotland have thoroughly dominated the Netherlands in this format.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the Netherlands, the two teams have a win apiece in the two ODIs hosted by the Dutch.

Netherlands vs Scotland: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

Scotland's Richie Berrington has scored 160 runs in ODI matches against the Netherlands. His teammate Kyle Coetzer has a brilliant batting average of 153 in ODIs versus the Dutch.

Safyaan Sharif picked up a four-wicket haul in his only appearance against the Netherlands in ODIs. Meanwhile, Pieter Seelaar from the Dutch team has taken four wickets in six outings against the Scots.