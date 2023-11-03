NED vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Netherlands vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

Netherlands will face Afghanistan in match number 34 of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, November 3. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Dutch are eighth in the points table, with four points from six games. Afghanistan are sixth, with six points from six matches.

Netherlands registered an impressive 87-run win over Bangladesh in their previous match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, they recovered from 63/4 to post 229 as skipper Scott Edwards once against stood up for the team, scoring a defiant 68 off 89 balls. Paul van Meekeren then starred with 4/23 as Bangladesh were bundled out for 142, becoming the first side to be eliminated from the semi-finals qualification race.

Afghanistan registered their second consecutive win of the 2023 World Cup, hammering Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune. Bowling first, the Afghan side held Sri Lanka to 241 as Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 4/34. Another solid batting effort in a chase saw them cross the target in 45.2 overs.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Afghanistan and Netherlands have met nine times in the one-day format, with the former enjoying a 7-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. The Dutch won the first match between the two sides in August 2009, but Afghanistan have been dominant since.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 9

Matches won by Netherlands: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Netherlands vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Netherlands and Afghanistan have never faced each other in the ODI World Cup. With both teams looking to stay alive in the semis race, they will be keen to register a win on Friday.

Last 5 Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI matches

Netherlands and Afghanistan last clashed in the ODI format in a three-match series in Doha in January 2022, which the Asian side won 3-0.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Netherlands and Afghanistan:

AFG (254/5) beat NED (179) by 75 runs, Jan 25, 2022

AFG (237/6) beat NED (189) by 48 runs, Jan 23, 2022

AFG (222/8) beat NED (186) by 36 runs, Jan 21, 2022

AFG (259/5) beat NED (256/9) by 5 wickets, Mar 31, 2012

NED (156/1) beat AFG (153) by 9 wickets, Mar 29, 2012