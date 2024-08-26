"Needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game" - Ramiz Raja slams Shan Masood after Bangladesh defeat

Former player Ramiz Raja has said Pakistan skipper Shan Masood must improve with the bat and display game awareness as captain. Pakistan suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 25.

Masood scored 6 and 14 in the two innings. He has averaged a dismal 25.12 in four Tests since taking over as Pakistan's captain late last year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel post-game, Ramiz Raja said:

"Masood needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game. He is an experienced skipper, having led in PSL and County matches. I don't know on what basis he picked four pacers for the Rawalpindi track in the month of August. He needs to work on his batting. It's not like he is a great captain and would maintain his place in the side if he keeps getting out on ducks." (4:32)

Pakistan went into the first Test with a four-pronged pace attack with no specialist spinner and the move backfired as Bangladesh scored a massive 565 in the first innings. This was Pakistan's first loss in Tests against Bangladesh. The Men in Green had previously won 12 out of their 13 meetings with a lone draw.

"A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja feels Pakistan cannot afford a home series defeat to Bangladesh after all the turmoil that has been going on since the second half of last year. Pakistan have endured a forgettable past 12 months with dismal 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cup campaigns and a 3-0 whitewash in the Australia Test series.

"Losing makes a huge dent on the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions raised," Raja said.

He continued:

"I felt, in Australian conditions things are tougher and it was impossible for Pakistan team to win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well. Neither did the batters apply themselves and the bowlers were horrendous."

Pakistan are now in a must-win situation in the second Test to avoid a home series defeat against Bangladesh. The second and final game is set to be played at the same venue from August 30 onwards.

