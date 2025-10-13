"Needs an open top bus parade" - Top 10 funny memes after West Indies' fighting show on day 3 of 2nd Test vs India 2025

West Indies reached 173 for two in their second innings of the second Test after being asked to follow on by Team India on Sunday, October 12. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is hosting the contest. The hosts batted first after winning the toss and notched up a mammoth total of 518/5 before declaring on the second day.Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) then spun a web around the Caribbean batters and bundled them out for 248 in their first innings. However, the West Indies batters fought back and put on a better fight in the second innings to keep themselves alive in the contest.Opener John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) hit brilliant half-centuries and stitched a 138-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take West Indies to 173/2 at stumps, still trailing by 97 runs.Fans took note of intriguing action on the second and third days of the Delhi Test between India and West Indies. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:&quot;That one session win needs an open top bus parade,&quot; an X post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Taking a five-wicket haul after a long time was special&quot; - Kuldeep Yadav after stumps on day 3 of 2nd India vs West Indies 2025 TestSpeaking after the conclusion of play on the third day of the second Test, Indian spinner Kuldeep reflected on his five-wicket haul and his team's bowling performance, saying:&quot;The wicket was good to bat on and there wasn't any pace in it. So we tried to hit the right length. Hitting the stumps was the plan. The first innings was brilliant. In second innings they batted really well. Hope and Campbell have started well and are batting really well at the moment. The wicket is obviously on the slower side here and there isn't any pace in it so you have to generate energy.&quot;Shedding light on his thought process, Kuldeep continued:&quot;For wrist-spinners it is difficult sometimes but getting the right length and trying to beat the batters in the air was my plan. I was just trying to up my arm speed. Yesterday I bowled well but there wasn't any fizz from the wicket so I had to create something. I was trying to beat the batter in the air. Taking a five-wicket haul after a long time was special.&quot;You can get live match updates of the second Test between India and West Indies here.