"Neither India is traveling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be traveling" - Arun Dhumal confirms hybrid model for 2023 Asia Cup  

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal squashed the rumors of India potentially traveling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup amid the impending change in stewardship in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB representative Zaka Ashraf recently stated that the entire continental tournament should be held in Pakistan as initially proposed. Due to India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, given the obvious political tension between the two neighboring nations, a hybrid model was proposed and approved.

The schedule would see the first four matches being played in Pakistan following which the tournament will shift to Sri Lanka. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches along with the final are scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.

Arun Dhamal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC), said in this regard:

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by nine games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final."

Dhamal further stated that no discussions over Team India traveling to Pakistan were held.

“There was no such discussion held. Neither India is traveling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be traveling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalized," he added.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind. Sri Lanka are the defending champions after defeating Pakistan in the final of the 2022 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 2023 Asia Cup is set to take place from August 31 to September 17

As per the hybrid model, Pakistan will only play one match on their home soil during the initial group stages - against Nepal. The other three matches slated to be played in Pakistan are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

The clash between India and Pakistan is likely to take place in Dambulla. The principal venue in Colombo was considered first, but the organizers had to look for other options as the threat of rain played a huge factor.

