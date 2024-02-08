Nepal star Dipendra Singh Airee signed by Gulf Giants in ongoing ILT20

The Gulf Giants signed Nepal batting all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee for the remainder of the 2024 International League T20 (ILT20). The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) recently announced the same.

Led by England batter James Vince, the side boasts several prominent names like Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Carlos Braithwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Chris Jordan.

The 24-year-old will join the side as they currently sit in third place with eight points in as many games and two league-stage games remaining. The top-four sides will qualify for the playoffs in the six-team competition.

Dipendra expressed his delight at joining the side, as quoted by cricnepal.com, saying:

"I’m honoured to be part of this team. It’s a fantastic opportunity, and I’m eager to contribute to our success. I appreciate the franchise’s confidence in me and am ready to give my best on the field.”

The youngster rose to fame in the Asian Games last year when he smashed a 50 off nine deliveries against Mongolia in the tournament opener. Dipendra also broke the long-standing record for the fastest T20I half-century held by Yuvraj Singh off 12 balls.

Gulf Giants will take on table-toppers MI Emirates in their penultimate group-stage game today.

Dipendra Singh Airee has been a consistent performer for Nepal over the years

India v Nepal - Asia Cup

While the 2023 Asian games multiplied Dipendra Singh Airee's popularity among the global cricketing audience, he has been a consistent all-round performer for a few years.

The 24-year-old debuted for Nepal in white-ball cricket in 2018 and has since been a vital part of the side.

Dipendra boasts incredible T20I numbers with the bat, averaging 38.40 at a strike rate of 141.77. He has also starred with the ball several times, evidenced by his sensational average of 18.80 at an economy of 6.15 in 53 outings.

However, his numbers in ODIs aren't as impressive, with a batting average of under 20 and a bowling 33.19 in 52 games.

The youngster has taken his game to an elite level in T20Is over the last three years, with batting averages of 73.50, 48.15, and 60.25 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

While he has played mostly against lower-ranked teams, Dipendra also showcased his ability to perform against better opposition by scoring a 15-ball 32 against India in the Asian games last year.

Furthermore, the right-handed batter has scored a T20I century against Malaysia in 2022.

