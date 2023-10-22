Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs UAE, Match 4

United Arab Emirates bagged their first victory of the tri-nation series against Hong Kong by six wickets. Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu in Nepal hosted this encounter.

After winning the toss UAE, HK started on a bad note as their top-order returned to the pavilion, collapsing to 25/3 in 5.4 overs.

Babar Hayat and Aizaz Khan steadied the ship for Hong Kong, adding a 114-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Hayat slammed 66 runs off 45 balls with three fours and five sixes. Eventually, HK managed to post 149 runs on board in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Zahoor Khan was the star bowler for UAE, scalping three crucial wickets with leg-spinner Nilansh Keswani bagging two scalps.

Moving to the chase, UAE openers Waseem Muhammad and Khalid Shah started on a good note. They added 65 runs before the skipper Waseem departed for 40 runs off just 17 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.

A few overs later, Shah also returned to the pavilion for 37 runs off 32 balls. Vriitya Aravind's 29-run knock and Alishan Sharafu's 20* propelled the UAE side to 153/4 in 18 overs. winning the game with 12 balls to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at the updated standings of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023.

Nepal tops the standings

Nepal bagged three consecutive victories, twice against HK and once versus UAE to propel to the pole position on the points table. They have six points with a net run rate of 2.525.

On the other hand, UAE settled with the second rank after registering their first victory after the defeat. They have two points in their tally at NRR off 0.165.

Hong Kong is having a disastrous tournament, losing all three games and carrying the wooden spoon. They have a poor net run rate of -2.688.