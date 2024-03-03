Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 6

The first stage in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 has concluded after Nambia and Netherlands squared off at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday, March 3.

Unfortunately, the rain played spoilsport during the first innings and the game had to be called off in the end. The two teams shared one point each and the two finalists have also been decided.

The Netherlands finished at the top of the points table and qualified for the final with five points in four matches. They managed two wins, one defeat, and one no-result against their name. Furthermore, they also had a net run rate of +0.310.

Nepal managed to keep their second spot in the points table to qualify for the final with two wins and two defeats in four matches. They finished with four points in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.293.

Meanwhile, Namibia have been eliminated from the Tri-Series. They had a chance to qualify for the final with a win over Netherlands but the rain spoiled their plans. In the end, they finished at the bottom of the points table with one win, two defeats, and one no-result. They collected three points in four matches with a net run rate of -0.700.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton looked set to play another big knock before rain curtailed the game

With a place in the final on the line, Netherlands won the toss and invited Namibia to bat first. The Orange Army made a strong start with the ball as they reduced Namibia to 35/3 in 6.1 overs before keeping them down to 60/4 in 10.3 overs.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton alongside Zane Green reconstructed the innings and took them to 98/4 in 15 overs before the rain interrupted the match. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was unbeaten at 34 runs off 29 deliveries, including two boundaries and two maximums.

Malan Kruger also contributed with 24 runs off 18 deliveries for Namibia. Meanwhile, four bowlers bagged one wicket each for the Netherlands.

Now, Netherlands and home side Nepal will meet in the final of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Tuesday, March 5.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App