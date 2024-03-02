Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Nepal, Match 5

Netherlands locked horns with Nepal in the fifth match of the ongoing Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, March 2.

Courtesy of their solid display of bowling, Nepal stunned the strong Netherlands side by six wickets. With this win, Nepal asserted their position at the second place in the points table with four points in four matches.

Nepal finished with two wins and two losses alongside a net run rate of +0.293. On the other hand, the Netherlands still sits at the top of the points table with four points in three matches. They have two wins and a single defeat in their account and a net run rate of +0.310.

Meanwhile, Namibia is still at the bottom of the points table with two points after three games. They have one win and two losses against their name with a net run rate of -0.903.

Pratis GC’s three-wicket haul dismantles the Netherlands

Coming to this game on the back of two successive victories, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first. However, their batters failed to deliver in front of a disciplined bowling attack of Nepal.

With 31 runs off 24 deliveries, Max O’Dowd emerged as the Netherlands’ top scorer as they were bundled out for just 120 runs in 19.3 overs. Pratis GC was the star with the ball for the home side with three wickets for 13 runs in his four overs.

If not for a couple of handy contributions from lower-order batters like Timm van der Gugten (24 runs off 26 deliveries) and Roelof van der Merwe (unbeaten 23 runs off 14 deliveries), Netherlands would have struggled to reach the 120-run mark as well.

Chasing the total, Nepal lost their openers early to give the opposition some hope but an 86-run partnership between the skipper Rohit Paudel and Gulsan Jha for the third wicket sealed the game for Nepal.

In the end, Nepal hauled the target in 15.2 overs with six wickets in hand. While Rohit Paudel top-scored for Nepal with a knock of 46 runs off 34 deliveries, Vivian Kingma picked up three wickets for Netherlands.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App