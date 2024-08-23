Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Canada, Match 1

The 2024 Netherlands T20I Tri-Series commenced on Friday, August 23, at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. A total of three teams will feature in the ongoing series, including hosts the Netherlands, Canada, and the United States of America.

Canada and thr Netherlands squared off in the first T20I of the tri-series. The hosts defeated Canada and secured the top spot in the points table with a net run rate of +1.864.

The United States, who are ranked second, will play their first game against Canada on Saturday, August 24.

Meanwhile, Canada are currently sitting at the bottom of the table, eyeing to make a strong comeback in the following game.

Here’s how the points table fare after the conclusion of Match 1:

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.864 2 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.864

Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, and Vikramjit Singh shine for Netherlands in the curtain-raiser

Canada won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Aaron Johnson and Dilpreet Bajwa, and Rayyan Pathan were dismissed inside the powerplay. Johnson scored four off nine while Bajwa added five runs. Pathan, meanwhile, returned to the pavilion for a duck.

Kyle Klien dismissed all three of them in his first two overs. However, Nicholas Kirton, the Canadian captain, played an excellent 58-ball 69-run knock to set a 153-run target for the hosts. Ravinderpal scored 39 from 18 with one four and four sixes.

Zach Lion Cachet and Daniel Doram picked up one wicket for the Netherlands. Doram was the most economical bowler.

In reply, Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd stitched a 60-run opening partnership for the Netherlands. O'Dowd scored a run-a-ball 23 with three fours and one six. No. 3 batter Vikramjit Singh and Levitt forged a solid 78-run stand. The former smashed 52 off 21 balls with the aid of five fours and four sixes.

As the game progressed, the Netherlands lost three wickets in the 15th and 16th over. However, Levitt smashed a match-winning 47-ball 62-run unbeaten knock to guide his side to a comfortable win with 3.5 overs to spare.

Harsh Thaker and Saad Bin Zafar secured two wickets for Canada, while Kaleem Sana took one in 3.1 overs.

