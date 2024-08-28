Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs United States, Match 6

The Netherlands defeated the United States by four runs in match six of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 at The Hague on Wednesday, August 28. The outcome helped the Dutch team solidify their position at the top of the points table. With three wins from four matches, the hosts have accumulated six points with a formidable NRR of 1.631.

Canada are still second on the table with a win and two defeats from four games. As of now, their NRR stands at -0.723. The USA slumped to their second defeat of the tri-series to the Netherlands and they continue to languish at the bottom of the table.

Despite matching Canada’s tally in terms of wins and points, the USA are third due to an inferior NRR of -1.433.

Ryan Klein’s 36*, Aryan Dutt’s three-fer helps NED beat USA

Batting first, the Netherlands scored 132/8 in 20 overs. Number eight batter Ryan Klein top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 25 balls after his team had crashed to 79/7 at one stage. Opener Max O'Dowd also added 27 valuable runs at the top while constantly losing partners at the other end.

For the USA, pacer Jasdeep Singh dismissed Netherlands opener Michael Levitt and tailender Kyle Klein to record figures of 2/23 from four overs. Shadley van Schalkwyk and Yasir Mohammad tore through USA’s middle-order by picking up a wicket each in their combined seven overs. Harmeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers, recording astonishing figures of 3/8 in four overs.

Chasing 133, the USA reached 75/2 in nine overs with Aaron Jones and a well-set Andries Gous at the crease. However, Aryan Dutt and Daniel Doram tilted the tide back in the Netherlands' favor by halting USA’s run-flow through timely breakthroughs.

Dutt recorded figures of 3/22 in his four overs, while Zach Lion-Cachet and Paul van Meekeren also picked up a wicket each to bowl out USA for just 128 in 19.1 overs.

