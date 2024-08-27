Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after United States vs Canada, Match 5

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 saw a solitary game being played out on Tuesday (August 27) in Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg.

The United States posted 168 on the board and managed to secure a 20-run victory over Canada. However, this victory couldn’t help them change their positions, as they are still in the third position with one win in three games and a net run rate of -2.050. The Canadian team is in second place with a solitary win in four appearances and an NRR of -0.723.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands maintained their dominance at the top of the table with two wins in three games at an NRR of +2.145. The hosts began the tournament with wins against both teams, but faced an eight-run loss against Canada in their latest outing. They will meet the United States in their final group fixture on Wednesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the action which transpired on Tuesday in the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024.

United States get off the mark in Netherlands T20I Tri-Series with a clinical victory

The United States won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision went in their favor, as they got a superb 57-run stand in less than six overs, before Monank Patel (16 off 18) was dismissed. Nevertheless, Saiteja Mukkamalla (52 off 27) continued his good touch to stitch an important 33-run stand with Andries Gous.

Gous (21 off 26), who impressed in the T20 World Cup, couldn’t provide a boost to the side, despite spending much time on the crease. Thereafter, Aaron Jones (5) also produced a disappointing display with his single-digit score.

It took an effort from the rest of the line-up, led by Harmeet Singh (24 off 15) to stretch USA’s score to 168. Saad Bin Zafar was the pick of the bowlers for Canada with figures of 3/25 off four overs. Although Dillon Heyliger scalped two wickets, he went on to concede 50 off his full quota of overs.

In response, Canada were on the backfoot after they lost Aaron Johnson (0) in the first over. Then, the wickets of Kanwarpal Tathgur (3) and skipper Nicholas Kirton (4) further piled misery on them.

Nevertheless, the talented pair of Dilpreet Bajwa (56 off 41) and Shreyas Movva (37 off 30) still kept the team in the hunt with their positive approach. But, when their 68-run stand was broken by Aaron Jones, who dismissed Bajwa and brought back the USA into the game.

Although, Heyliger (20) tried well, Canada could only end on 148/8 in their designated 20 overs. Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige and Jones scalped two wickets apiece for the USA.

