Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after USA vs Canada, Match 2

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 continued on Saturday, August 24. United States of America (USA) locked horns with Canada in the second match at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

The Netherlands currently hold the top spot on the points table after securing a decisive five-wicket victory over Canada in the first T20I on Friday, August 23. Meanwhile, Canada moved from third to second position after their previous game against the United States ended without a result. Both teams earned one point each.

The United States, now ranked third, will face the hosts in their upcoming game on Sunday, August 25. This fixture will be an important one for them to climb up the table and challenge the top teams for the leading positions.

Here’s how the points table fares after the conclusion of Match 2 (via ESPNcricinfo):

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.864 2 Canada 2 0 1 0 1 1 -1.864 3 United States of America 1 0 0 0 1 1 0

Rain halts play after Canada posts competitive 169-run total

Canada won the toss and opted to bat first against the United States of America, setting a challenging target of 170 runs. The opening partnership between Aaron Johnson and Rayyan Pathan got off to a solid start, putting up 52 runs off 31 balls. Johnson's impressive 45 runs laid the foundation for the innings, and he, along with Nicholas Kirton, contributed 41 runs off 33 balls for the second wicket.

The third wicket saw Harsh Thaker and Kirton combine for a crucial 44-run partnership, with Kirton scoring 44 runs off 34 balls. Thaker added 15 runs from 18 balls, while Shreyas Movva’s unbeaten 22 off 15 balls provided the final push to reach a total of 170.

In response, the United States faced a challenging task. Jasdeep Singh led the bowling attack for the USA, picking up two wickets for 31 runs. Juanoy Drysdale and Shadley van Schalkwyk each took one wicket, with Drysdale being the most economical bowler among the six used.

Unfortunately, the match was interrupted by rain, which persisted and led to a no-result outcome. As a result, both teams were awarded one point each.

