"Batted the way teams batted in the 90's" - Netizens react as Pakistan get bundled out for 206 in 3rd ODI vs the Netherlands

The Pakistan team received flack from several quarters for their underwhelming batting performance in the third and final ODI of their series against the Netherlands on Sunday (August 21).

After electing to bat first at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Pakistan were bundled out for a sub-par score of 206. Skipper Babar Azam starred with the bat, scoring 91 crucial runs in the clash.

However, the right-handed batter took 125 balls to score those runs, finishing with an unimpressive strike rate of 72.80. The same was the case with the rest of the batters, as they too weren't able to score runs quickly.

To make matters worse, they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually failed to register an imposing total in the encounter. A number of fans took to social media to blast Babar Azam and Co. for their ordinary batting.

Here are some of the reactions:

Arqam Butt @ArqamButt6



Disappointed



#PAKvsNED 2022 main bhi hum aisi teams k khilaf dominate nhi kr paa rhyDisappointed 2022 main bhi hum aisi teams k khilaf dominate nhi kr paa rhy😤Disappointed💔#PAKvsNED

Ayan Bandopadhyay @AotAyan #INDvPAK

Pakistan played 50 overs and scored 200 runs against Netherlands 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#PAKvsNED #AsiaCup2022 #Cricket Pakistan played 50 overs and scored 200 runs against Netherlands 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #INDvPAKPakistan played 50 overs and scored 200 runs against Netherlands 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#PAKvsNED #AsiaCup2022 #Cricket

🏏 @TweetECricket



#PAKvNED #PAKvsNED If ICC ever organize a race between Babar Azam and a turtle, who do you think will win? If ICC ever organize a race between Babar Azam and a turtle, who do you think will win?#PAKvNED #PAKvsNED https://t.co/0URLphpxM5

.🇵🇹 @NueveBenzy

#PAKvsNED Pakistan's bench strength is showing why they are on the bench everytime. Pakistan's bench strength is showing why they are on the bench everytime.#PAKvsNED

Saq!b @iamSaqibAliAwan

You have to adopt Attacking Approach in Modren Day ODIs but Pakistan have failed to do it even against Netherlands ☠️



Netherland have bowled Brilliantly, only their Batting has let them down!

#PAKvsNED Pak Batting in this whole Series has been awful...You have to adopt Attacking Approach in Modren Day ODIs but Pakistan have failed to do it even against Netherlands ☠️Netherland have bowled Brilliantly, only their Batting has let them down! Pak Batting in this whole Series has been awful...You have to adopt Attacking Approach in Modren Day ODIs but Pakistan have failed to do it even against Netherlands ☠️Netherland have bowled Brilliantly, only their Batting has let them down!#PAKvsNED

Anant Gawade @Veermaratha1947

India even afford to lose Kohli, Rohit, Pandya, Bumrah, Jadeja, Ashwin from today & still gives tough fight to Aus, Eng, NZ, SA in their homes (Check Aus tour)

Pakistan having no replacements for their main players

#PAKvsNED India already created 3-4 players for 1st-11th postionIndia even afford to lose Kohli, Rohit, Pandya, Bumrah, Jadeja, Ashwin from today & still gives tough fight to Aus, Eng, NZ, SA in their homes (Check Aus tour)Pakistan having no replacements for their main players India already created 3-4 players for 1st-11th postionIndia even afford to lose Kohli, Rohit, Pandya, Bumrah, Jadeja, Ashwin from today & still gives tough fight to Aus, Eng, NZ, SA in their homes (Check Aus tour)Pakistan having no replacements for their main players#PAKvsNED

Hamza Sheikh @hamza007_

#PAKvsNED Embarrassing Batting performance from Pak team,tells you about the depth we have!!! Embarrassing Batting performance from Pak team,tells you about the depth we have!!!#PAKvsNED

Ayush Anand @Beingmyself14_ They batted the way teams batted in the 90s @ICC Wow what a batting performance by PakistanThey batted the way teams batted in the 90s @ICC Wow what a batting performance by Pakistan 👏👏👏 They batted the way teams batted in the 90s 😂

Beenish @beenishorakzai



#NEDvPAK #PAKvsNED Pakistan seem so nervous, confused and under pressure with how they are playing, it’s actually underwhelming. Pakistan seem so nervous, confused and under pressure with how they are playing, it’s actually underwhelming. #NEDvPAK #PAKvsNED

Anant Gawade @Veermaratha1947



#PAKvsNED Koi aaye koi Jaye Pakistan ki batting mediocre thi mediocre rahegi Koi aaye koi Jaye Pakistan ki batting mediocre thi mediocre rahegi #PAKvsNED

Anwar Shah @Sahil_Anwar87

#PAKvsNED It's so frustrating to see Pak team is playing defensive cricket ! It's so frustrating to see Pak team is playing defensive cricket !#PAKvsNED

MOHIT SHUKLA @MohitShukla1030



#PAKvsNED #CricketTwitter Here Pakistan is not able to play even better cricket than Netherlands, they just have to play Zimbabwe. Here Pakistan is not able to play even better cricket than Netherlands, they just have to play Zimbabwe.#PAKvsNED #CricketTwitter https://t.co/gTeBWaAqXO

Notably, the ongoing third ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands is a dead rubber. The Babar Azam-led side have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures.

Naseem Shah shines with the new ball for Pakistan in third ODI against the Netherlands

Naseem Shah made an impact with the new ball for his side. The right-arm pacer picked up two vital wickets in his opening spell to give the team a fabulous start.

The youngster dismissed opening batter Max O'Dowd in the fifth over of the run-chase. He once again provided an important breakthrough by sending Musa Ahmed packing with an exceptional delivery in the ninth over.

At the time of writing, the Netherlands have managed 41 runs from their first 15 overs. However, they have already lost three crucial wickets. Tom Cooper is currently at the crease alongside Vikramjit Singh.

It is worth mentioning that the ODI series opener between the two sides was also a closely fought match. Chasing a target of 315, the Netherlands were able to score 298 runs as Pakistan secured a narrow 16-run victory.

