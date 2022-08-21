"Batted the way teams batted in the 90's" - Netizens react as Pakistan get bundled out for 206 in 3rd ODI vs the Netherlands

The Pakistan team received flack from several quarters for their underwhelming batting performance in the third and final ODI of their series against the Netherlands on Sunday (August 21).
After electing to bat first at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Pakistan were bundled out for a sub-par score of 206. Skipper Babar Azam starred with the bat, scoring 91 crucial runs in the clash.
However, the right-handed batter took 125 balls to score those runs, finishing with an unimpressive strike rate of 72.80. The same was the case with the rest of the batters, as they too weren't able to score runs quickly.
To make matters worse, they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually failed to register an imposing total in the encounter. A number of fans took to social media to blast Babar Azam and Co. for their ordinary batting.
Here are some of the reactions:
Notably, the ongoing third ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands is a dead rubber. The Babar Azam-led side have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures.
Naseem Shah shines with the new ball for Pakistan in third ODI against the Netherlands
Naseem Shah made an impact with the new ball for his side. The right-arm pacer picked up two vital wickets in his opening spell to give the team a fabulous start.
The youngster dismissed opening batter Max O'Dowd in the fifth over of the run-chase. He once again provided an important breakthrough by sending Musa Ahmed packing with an exceptional delivery in the ninth over.
At the time of writing, the Netherlands have managed 41 runs from their first 15 overs. However, they have already lost three crucial wickets. Tom Cooper is currently at the crease alongside Vikramjit Singh.
It is worth mentioning that the ODI series opener between the two sides was also a closely fought match. Chasing a target of 315, the Netherlands were able to score 298 runs as Pakistan secured a narrow 16-run victory.