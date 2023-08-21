"Never a dull day in BCCI affairs" - Fans react after Shubman Gill's name was initially missing in Team India's 2023 Asia Cup squad

Confusion was at the fore during Team India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup. Shubman Gill's absence in the initially named squad surprised fans, with speculations ranging from a last-minute injury to a late radical decision by the selection committee.

However, it was just a minor blunder as the opening batter was subsequently named in the final Team India squad for the continental tournament.

While Gill's form has considerably dropped since the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), it certainly does not warrant a straight-up ax from the squad. His rich vein of form in the home season has made him one of the first names on the team sheet after managing to shun Shikhar Dhawan from the scheme of things altogether.

The youngster was expected to continue opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, and there is no change to the plan, especially since the pairing has performed quite well.

The fans were not pleased with the basic error made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the broadcasters, and that too during the squad announcement of such a high-profile tournament like the Asia Cup.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter where the fans gave BCCI a piece of their mind.

Shubman Gill is on a poor run of scores after the 2023 IPL

The right-handed batter had a landmark IPL 2023 season after ending up as the Orange Cap winner. However, his form has faded since then following a poor all-format series against the West Indies.

Shubman Gill batted at No. 3 in the Test series after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped and Yashasvi Jaiswal was promoted to the top. The switch did not pan out quite as hoped for Gill as he scored only 45 runs in the two-matchs series.

He compiled two fifties across the eight white-ball matches that followed but managed poor scores in the remaining games.

Team India squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

Will the young opening batter's form turn around at the 2023 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.