"Never seen Rohit Sharma struggle so much" - 2007 World T20 winner's brutal remark amid AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

India's 2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan pointed out how Rohit Sharma struggled early during his 73-run knock in the Men in Blue's ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Thursday, October 23. The hosts Australia won the toss and chose to field first in Adelaide.Rohit was off to a slow start as he survived pacer Josh Hazlewood's probing new-ball spell. The veteran opener had been batting on 14 off 40 balls at one stage.He upped the ante by hitting two sixes off Mitchell Owen's bowling in the 19th over and later completed a 74-ball half-century. Highlighting the ace batter's rare struggle against the white-ball, Irfan wrote on X:&quot;Never seen Rohit sharma got beaten or struggled so much but this half century should give him much needed confidence.&quot;Notably, the ODI series marks Rohit's return to international cricket after 220 days. He was under pressure after being dismissed for just eight runs from 14 balls in the opening game.However, the 38-year-old redeemed himself by notching up his 59th ODI fifty in the second fixture. He formed a crucial 118-run stand for the third wicket with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.Rohit Sharma fails to convert his half-century into a big score in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODIMitchell Starc provided Australia with an important breakthrough by getting rid of the well-set Rohit Sharma in the 30th over. The left-arm pacer pitched it short on the third ball of the over.Rohit went for the pull shot but failed to clear the ropes and was caught by Josh Hazlewood at long leg. The Indian opener departed after scoring 73 runs off 97 balls with the help of two sixes and seven fours.At the time of writing, India are 143/3 after 31 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (56* off 72 balls) and Axar Patel (2* off 4 balls) at the crease. This is a must-win contest for the visitors as they currently trail 0-1 in the series.