"Never thought she can bat like this"- Fans hail Gujarat Giants batter Dayalan Hemalatha for her impactful 57 against UP Warriorz in WPL 2023

Dayalan Hemalatha hit a magnificent half-century to help the Gujarat Giants post a decent total against UP Warriorz. She contributed 57 off 33 to see the Giants finish on 178/6 in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, March 20 in Mumbai.

Hemalatha played aggressively from the onset and did not let the spinners dictate terms in the middle overs by taking the attacking route. Gardner took her time and played second fiddle to Hemalatha in the initial period of their 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The talented batter brought up her maiden WPL half-century in the 16th over, with a flat six over the straight boundary. Hemalatha perished in the next over, trying to hit big against young leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra. Her impactful knock comprised six fours and three sixes.

Gardner (60) also reached her half-century soon after and got stumped out while attempting to slog against a flighted delivery from Chopra. The knock of both batters gave their bowlers a fighting chance.

Fans were excited after witnessing an aggressive knock from Dayalan Hemalatha against UPW. They were incredibly impressed with her big-hitting prowess against spinners in the mid-overs and opined that she could be an excellent prospect for that role in the Indian team's middle order.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 30 balls 50 for Dayalan Hemalatha. Never Thought She Can Bat Like This 🤯 30 balls 50 for Dayalan Hemalatha. Never Thought She Can Bat Like This 🤯 https://t.co/7oaztIWbfn

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket Dayalan Hemalatha's crackling knock is cut short at 57. She had smashed 9 Boundaries in total in her innings



#CricketTwitter #WPL2023 #GGvUPW Dayalan Hemalatha's crackling knock is cut short at 57. She had smashed 9 Boundaries in total in her innings ✨Dayalan Hemalatha's crackling knock is cut short at 57. She had smashed 9 Boundaries in total in her innings 👏#CricketTwitter #WPL2023 #GGvUPW https://t.co/eLYw2QevOM

Asheesh @Asheesh00007

#GGvsUPW #WPL2023

Dayalan Hemalatha brings lot of good hitting with intent. She scored brilliant 57(33) with 6 fours & 3 sixes. Bow down to the Girl! Dayalan Hemalatha brings lot of good hitting with intent. She scored brilliant 57(33) with 6 fours & 3 sixes. Bow down to the Girl! 🙌🔥👏#GGvsUPW #WPL2023https://t.co/cPkp9Jzzvh

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Has almost always come in to bat in tough situations and scored at an excellent strike rate



Exceptional player of spin too The one player who should be in the Indian T20 team after this #WPL2023 definitely is Dayalan HemalathaHas almost always come in to bat in tough situations and scored at an excellent strike rateExceptional player of spin too The one player who should be in the Indian T20 team after this #WPL2023 definitely is Dayalan HemalathaHas almost always come in to bat in tough situations and scored at an excellent strike rateExceptional player of spin too

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



At last, she has a long deserved 50



No wonder the entire bench was on their feet to applaud her Dayalan Hemalatha has been selfless right through #WPL2023 At last, she has a long deserved 50No wonder the entire bench was on their feet to applaud her Dayalan Hemalatha has been selfless right through #WPL2023 At last, she has a long deserved 50No wonder the entire bench was on their feet to applaud her

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Harleen and Yastika aside, Dayalan Hemalatha has also been mighty impressive this season. She's been striking the ball straight down the ground at will and quite often, right from the word go. Amazing signs going forward #WPL2023 Harleen and Yastika aside, Dayalan Hemalatha has also been mighty impressive this season. She's been striking the ball straight down the ground at will and quite often, right from the word go. Amazing signs going forward #WPL2023

sagar kumar swain @sagarkumar1041 @ranjaychoubey Prashavi has been too good in U-19 world cup . For Dayalan Hemalatha, i am a big fan of her cover-drive. @ranjaychoubey Prashavi has been too good in U-19 world cup . For Dayalan Hemalatha, i am a big fan of her cover-drive.

Raghul @Raghul_R_ Dayalan hemalatha.. What a knock... Hopefully she can get more time in middle... Dayalan hemalatha.. What a knock... Hopefully she can get more time in middle...

SOUBHAGYA RANJAN BEHERA @RanSoubhagya Dayalan Hemalatha scored her maiden fifty in the #TATAWPL and initiated the flow of runs for @GujaratGiants with her aggressive batting Dayalan Hemalatha scored her maiden fifty in the #TATAWPL and initiated the flow of runs for @GujaratGiants with her aggressive batting 👌

SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY @snehakumarreddy



That’s some hitting by Dayalan hemalatha. She has the ability to play patient innings and built partnerships too. Finally hemalatha 57 (33) proving that she is that power hitting all rounder Indian women’s teams has been missing since a long time.That’s some hitting by Dayalan hemalatha. She has the ability to play patient innings and built partnerships too. #WPL2023 Finally hemalatha 57 (33) proving that she is that power hitting all rounder Indian women’s teams has been missing since a long time. That’s some hitting by Dayalan hemalatha. She has the ability to play patient innings and built partnerships too. #WPL2023

Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner come to Gujarat Giants' rescue after they were reduced to 50/3 in 6 overs

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat in their final league game with slim playoff hopes. Sophia Dunkley (23) and Laura Wolvaardt (17) gave them a brisk start with their 41-run opening stand in 4.1 overs. Anjali Sarvani broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Wolvaardt in the fifth over.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad then scalped twin wickets of Dunkley and Harleen Deol in the subsequent over to dent Gujarat's progress. Hemalatha joined hands with Gardner to stabilize things for her side after they lost a couple of quick wickets with their 93-run partnership.

