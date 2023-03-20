"Never thought she can bat like this"- Fans hail Gujarat Giants batter Dayalan Hemalatha for her impactful 57 against UP Warriorz in WPL 2023

Dayalan Hemalatha hit a magnificent half-century to help the Gujarat Giants post a decent total against UP Warriorz. She contributed 57 off 33 to see the Giants finish on 178/6 in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, March 20 in Mumbai.
Hemalatha played aggressively from the onset and did not let the spinners dictate terms in the middle overs by taking the attacking route. Gardner took her time and played second fiddle to Hemalatha in the initial period of their 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
The talented batter brought up her maiden WPL half-century in the 16th over, with a flat six over the straight boundary. Hemalatha perished in the next over, trying to hit big against young leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra. Her impactful knock comprised six fours and three sixes.
Gardner (60) also reached her half-century soon after and got stumped out while attempting to slog against a flighted delivery from Chopra. The knock of both batters gave their bowlers a fighting chance.
Fans were excited after witnessing an aggressive knock from Dayalan Hemalatha against UPW. They were incredibly impressed with her big-hitting prowess against spinners in the mid-overs and opined that she could be an excellent prospect for that role in the Indian team's middle order.
Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner come to Gujarat Giants' rescue after they were reduced to 50/3 in 6 overs
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat in their final league game with slim playoff hopes. Sophia Dunkley (23) and Laura Wolvaardt (17) gave them a brisk start with their 41-run opening stand in 4.1 overs. Anjali Sarvani broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Wolvaardt in the fifth over.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad then scalped twin wickets of Dunkley and Harleen Deol in the subsequent over to dent Gujarat's progress. Hemalatha joined hands with Gardner to stabilize things for her side after they lost a couple of quick wickets with their 93-run partnership.
