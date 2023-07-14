"New Super Kings is born"- Fans react after Texas Super Kings kick-off MLC 2023 campaign with a resounding win against Los Angeles Knight Riders 

Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) comprehensively by 69 runs in the curtain raiser of Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Los Angeles Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine won the toss and opted to field in the first-ever match of this new American cricket league. They got off to a decent start by dismissing TSK captain Faf du Plessis for a golden duck in the second over. His opening partner Devon Conway (55), anchored the innings expertly with a well-timed half-century to stabilize the innings after the early blow.
South African big-hitter David Miller (61) also hit a solid half-century in the middle order as Super Kings managed to reach a decent total of 181/6 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson and Ali Khan scalped two wickets apiece for LAKR in the bowling department.
In reply, LAKR's top order collapsed like a pack of cards and were reeling at 20/4 after 3.1 overs. Andre Russell (55 in 34 balls) hit an aggressive half-century and kept his side in the hunt.
Dwayne Bravo dismissed him in the 13th over to end his valiant fight and pout waters on LAKR's hopes of a comeback in the contest. The Knight Riders got bundled out for 112 in 14 overs and lost the match by 69 runs.
The opening match of MLC 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders entertained cricket fans around the world. They expressed their reactions to the contest through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:
"Nice to see some of the local players perform"- Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis revealed that it was good to witness decent performances from local players.
He also emphasized the importance of their performances for a team to win a tournament. Du Plessis also reserved praise for his fellow countryman Gerald Coetzee, who picked up two wickets in the match. He said:
"Nice to see some of the local players perform. I always say that your overseas players can win you a game here and there but to win the competition you need the local players to perform. (On Coetzee) He's a really exciting talent."
"He's one of those prospects who will hopefully play all three formats for South Africa. Good, aggressive South African fast-bowler like old times."
Faf continued:
"Good to see him playing T20 cricket around the world and improving his skillset as well. It's pretty obvious that no matter where you play in the world the Super Kings family will come to watch in big numbers. It was really pleasing for me to stand on the boundary in America and see a full house of yellow. Thank you for coming in big numbers."
MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will face off in the second match of MLC 2023 on Saturday at 2:00 AM (IST).