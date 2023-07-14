"New Super Kings is born"- Fans react after Texas Super Kings kick-off MLC 2023 campaign with a resounding win against Los Angeles Knight Riders 

Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) comprehensively by 69 runs in the curtain raiser of Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Los Angeles Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine won the toss and opted to field in the first-ever match of this new American cricket league. They got off to a decent start by dismissing TSK captain Faf du Plessis for a golden duck in the second over. His opening partner Devon Conway (55), anchored the innings expertly with a well-timed half-century to stabilize the innings after the early blow.

South African big-hitter David Miller (61) also hit a solid half-century in the middle order as Super Kings managed to reach a decent total of 181/6 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson and Ali Khan scalped two wickets apiece for LAKR in the bowling department.

In reply, LAKR's top order collapsed like a pack of cards and were reeling at 20/4 after 3.1 overs. Andre Russell (55 in 34 balls) hit an aggressive half-century and kept his side in the hunt.

Dwayne Bravo dismissed him in the 13th over to end his valiant fight and pout waters on LAKR's hopes of a comeback in the contest. The Knight Riders got bundled out for 112 in 14 overs and lost the match by 69 runs.

The opening match of MLC 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders entertained cricket fans around the world. They expressed their reactions to the contest through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns CSK won the first match.

JSK won the first match.

TSK won the first match.



A great start for Texas Super Kings in MLC, stars are Conway, Miller & all the bowlers. CSK won the first match.JSK won the first match.TSK won the first match. A great start for Texas Super Kings in MLC, stars are Conway, Miller & all the bowlers. https://t.co/0rxinDO7cE

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation 19th April 2008 : Chennai Super Kings Started Their IPL Journey with WIN ️



11th January 2023 : Joburg Super Kings Started Their SA20 Journey with WIN ️



13th July 2023 (Local Time) : Texas Super Kings Started Their MLC Journey with WIN ️ 19th April 2008 : Chennai Super Kings Started Their IPL Journey with WIN11th January 2023 : Joburg Super Kings Started Their SA20 Journey with WIN13th July 2023 (Local Time) : Texas Super Kings Started Their MLC Journey with WIN 💛 19th April 2008 : Chennai Super Kings Started Their IPL Journey with WIN ✅️💛 11th January 2023 : Joburg Super Kings Started Their SA20 Journey with WIN ✅️💛 13th July 2023 (Local Time) : Texas Super Kings Started Their MLC Journey with WIN ✅️ https://t.co/BIfVABoB5T

𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 @SergioCSKK Texas Super Kings is here Texas Super Kings is here🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/eLHc1TvEni

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation What a Wildcard Pick By Texas Super Kings 🏼 Mohammad MohsinWhat a Wildcard Pick By Texas Super Kings Mohammad Mohsin 💛 What a Wildcard Pick By Texas Super Kings 🙌🏼 https://t.co/lCawX5BW4v

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Looks like we'll milk this guy for every bit of his worth in every league we'll be a part of and I'm not complaining. Looks like we'll milk this guy for every bit of his worth in every league we'll be a part of and I'm not complaining. https://t.co/7QPzQt92sd

Abhishek Roy @AbhiroyTweets

What a great way to Start the tournament

#MLC23 #TSKvLAKR #TSKvsLAKR Texas Super Kings beat LAKR by 69 runsWhat a great way to Start the tournament Texas Super Kings beat LAKR by 69 runs 🌝 What a great way to Start the tournament 😍💛 #MLC23 #TSKvLAKR #TSKvsLAKR https://t.co/XxmqcFe0Zw

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius Faf du Plessis The Captain is So underrated. He is also a Cool and Calm Cricketer. Texas Super Kings Started as a King in MLC. Faf du Plessis The Captain is So underrated. He is also a Cool and Calm Cricketer. Texas Super Kings Started as a King in MLC. https://t.co/stEaMxTPHe

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh History - Texas Super Kings becomes team to have won the match in MLC league.



Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs under Faf Du Plessis. History - Texas Super Kings becomes team to have won the match in MLC league.Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs under Faf Du Plessis. https://t.co/Snp3GZfoYN

🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ @katthikathir let's goo Texas Super Kings & Faf 🥳 Starting the tournament with a huge winlet's goo Texas Super Kings & Faf 🥳 Starting the tournament with a huge win 🔥🔥 let's goo Texas Super Kings & Faf 🥳💛 https://t.co/Sv0uRCLB1T

Prasanna Balakrishnan @PrasannaBalakr2



Can't wait to whistle more for Texas Super Kings. Lets gooo



#TSKvsLAKR #WhistleForTexas Right from the get go, the dominant side, and a top class all round performance to open the #MajorLeagueCricket Can't wait to whistle more for Texas Super Kings. Lets gooo Right from the get go, the dominant side, and a top class all round performance to open the #MajorLeagueCricket.Can't wait to whistle more for Texas Super Kings. Lets gooo#TSKvsLAKR #WhistleForTexas https://t.co/Z8FfDTccm3

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation Devon Conway 🏼 Departs For 55 Now But Got His Fifty with a SIX . First Player To Score Fifty in Major League CricketDevon Conway🏼 Departs For 55 Now But Got His Fifty with a SIX . First Player To Score Fifty in Major League Cricket 💛 Devon Conway 🙌🏼 Departs For 55 Now But Got His Fifty with a SIX . https://t.co/ekrlXxJekE

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns David Miller won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting performance.



Welcome to Super Kings family. David Miller won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting performance.Welcome to Super Kings family. https://t.co/DG6hhX5sl8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Texas Super Kings have started MLC with a 69 run win.



They've defeated Los Angeles Knight Riders - what a win! Texas Super Kings have started MLC with a 69 run win.They've defeated Los Angeles Knight Riders - what a win! https://t.co/7zzDuE8HsU

"Nice to see some of the local players perform"- Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis revealed that it was good to witness decent performances from local players.

He also emphasized the importance of their performances for a team to win a tournament. Du Plessis also reserved praise for his fellow countryman Gerald Coetzee, who picked up two wickets in the match. He said:

"Nice to see some of the local players perform. I always say that your overseas players can win you a game here and there but to win the competition you need the local players to perform. (On Coetzee) He's a really exciting talent."

"He's one of those prospects who will hopefully play all three formats for South Africa. Good, aggressive South African fast-bowler like old times."

Faf continued:

"Good to see him playing T20 cricket around the world and improving his skillset as well. It's pretty obvious that no matter where you play in the world the Super Kings family will come to watch in big numbers. It was really pleasing for me to stand on the boundary in America and see a full house of yellow. Thank you for coming in big numbers."

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will face off in the second match of MLC 2023 on Saturday at 2:00 AM (IST).

