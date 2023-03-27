New Zealand name squads for T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Tom Latham to lead

New Zealand keeper-batter Tom Latham will return to T20I cricket for the first time since 2021 to lead the team against Sri Lanka (home) and Pakistan (away). New Zealand's squads for Sri Lanka and Pakistan are split, with 13 players named for the first series, while a strong 15-member squad will leave for Pakistan on April 9.

Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert have returned to the T20 squad for the first time since 2021. Seifert is in the squad to face Sri Lanka but won't travel to Pakistan, as he and his wife await the birth of their first child. Dane Cleaver, Cole McConchie and Blair Tickner are the new players to be added to face Pakistan.

New Zealand manager Gary Stead, who will take a break during the T20 series against Pakistan, said that Latham has the power-hitting skills required for the shortest format and reckons he can bat according to the match situation.

As quoted by the team's website, he said:

"We saw against India earlier this season the power and range of shots that Tom possess. His adaptability also means he can feature in a range of batting positions. He led an inexperienced T20 squad to Bangladesh in 2021, and we were really impressed with his leadership of that group during a COVID bubble tour."

Stead said that Seifert and McConchie have earned their spot following a strong domestic showing, adding:

"Players like Tim and Cole haven’t been around the squad for little while, and I am sure they will bring good energy when they are involved. They have both earned their selection with strong domestic form this season.”

With Stead taking a break, Shane Jurgensen will lead the coaching staff for the T20 series in Pakistan. Stead will return for the 50-over fixtures against Pakistan, starting in Rawalpindi on April 26. Meanwhile, the T20 series against Sri Lanka begins on April 2.

New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka and Pakistan T20Is

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (Pakistan T20s), Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie (Pakistan T20s), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (Sri Lanka T20s), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner (Pakistan T20s), Will Young

Poll : 0 votes