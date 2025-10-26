Newly appointed selector engages in lengthy discussion with Mohammad Shami at Eden Gardens amid selection row

Newly appointed selector RP Singh reached out to Team India's veteran pacer Mohammad Shami for a lengthy meeting at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Their discussion took place after Day 2 (Sunday, October 26) of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match between Bengal and Gujarat.
Singh joined the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee last month. The meeting came just days after Shami and Agarkar's media exchanges over the bowler's recent snubs.
Shami has been absent from the national team since India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in March. The 35-year-old claimed that there hadn't been any communication from the selectors or the team management regarding his non-selection.
Reacting to Shami's remarks, Agarkar suggested that the fast bowler was omitted from India's Test squad for the England tour due to fitness concerns. He told NDTV:
"I mean if he was here, I would probably do that. I am not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call but my phone is always on for all the players. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months, but I don't want to try and give you a headline here,
"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't, and our domestic season has just started."
Mohammad Shami was among the notable absentees from India's recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia. He was the Men in Blue's joint-highest wicket-taker in their previous 50-over assignment, claiming nine wickets across five innings.
A look at Mohammad Shami's performances in Ranji Trophy 2025-26
Mohammad Shami shone with the ball in Bengal's opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 against Uttarakhand. The ace seamer bagged seven wickets across two innings and was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Bengal kicked off their campaign with an eight-wicket victory. They are currently taking on Gujarat at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After being put to bat first, the side were bowled out for 279.
Sumanta Gupta and Abhishek Porel notched up half-centuries, scoring 63 and 51, respectively. Gujarat finished 107/7 at stumps on Day 2. Shahbaz Ahmed claimed four scalps, while Shami bowled a spell of 14-6-34-2.
