"Next Virat Kohli is Tilak Varma not Shubman Gill" - Fans hail star left-hander for match-winning 69* in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India batter Tilak Varma produced one of the most clutch T20 knocks in recent memory in the 2025 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28. The 22-year-old walked into bat with India reeling at 10/2 in the third over of their run-chase of 147.

The score soon became 20/3 after four overs, and the Men in Blue were staring down the barrel. However, Tilak displayed incredible composure to settle the Indian nerves, reaching a half-century off 41 deliveries.

He did not look back even after achieving the milestone, smashing a crucial six off the final over to effectively seal the deal. Tilak finished unbeaten on 69 from 53 balls, helping India win the contest by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Fans on X hailed Tilak Varma for one of the best knocks under pressure with the following reactions:

Gaurav @stans_18 Tilak verma is a superstar. Unreal composure under pressure

Ananthajith Asokkumar 🇮🇳 @iamananthajith I Repeat Next Virat Kohli is Tilak Verma not Shubhman Gill I Repeat …. I Repeat Again… #INDvsPAK

CricketCPS @CricketCPS Tilak Verma is the new father of Pakistan😂😂 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup #Champions

Fans continued praising Tilak for his match-winning performance, with one saying:

"Take a bow Tilak Verma. Matches won like this makes you a national hero."

"Tilak Varma was phenomenal! Calm, composed, and match-winning—truly a Virat Kohli–style innings under pressure," tweeted a fan.

"Tilak Varma played the role of a mentor and motivator with his innings against Pakistan," a fan said.

"Masterclass from Tilak" - Kuldeep Yadav

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav called Tilak Varma's knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan a 'Masterclass'. Kuldeep brought India back into the contest after Pakistan raced away to a terrific start at 113/1 in the 13th over.

The veteran left-arm spinner picked up four wickets from that point to finish with incredible figures of 4/33 in four overs.

Talking about Tilak in the post-match interview, Kuldeep said (via Cricbuzz):

"Obviously, masterclass from Tilak. You know, he was unbelievable today."

Coming to Tilak, the 22-year-old enjoyed an excellent Asia Cup 2025 campaign, finishing with 213 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48 in seven games. The youngster boasts an outstanding T20I record with 962 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of almost 150 in 32 matches.

Tilak also has two T20I centuries to his name, scoring both in the South African tour at the end of last year.

