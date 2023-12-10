Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers decline West Indies central contracts for 2023-24

Three West Indies cricketers - Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers have declined central contracts from Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the 2023-24 season.

The CWI has confirmed the West Indies men’s and women’s centrally contracted players for the 2023 to 2024 season based on performances during the 2022 to 2023 evaluation period. The offers also included recommendations from the selection panels and approval by the board of directors.

The troika of Holder, Pooran, and Mayers were all part of the West Indies' famous T20I series win over India in August. Despite declining the central contracts, they have confirmed their availability for all West Indies T20Is during the contract year.

Four West Indies men's cricketers have been offered their first-ever contacts - left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-handed batter Keacy Carty, and left-handed batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

Two players from the women's team have been offered contracts for the first time, namely all-rounders Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond.

West Indies men contracted players:

Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies women contracted players:

Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.

"We are very clear in the direction we want to go" - Desmond Haynes

West Indies men's chief selector Desmond Haynes stated that the central contracts have been offered with next year's home T20 World Cup and the away Test series against Australia and England in mind.

West Indies will look to avenge their not qualifying for the main event in the previous T20 and ODI World Cups by trying to become the first side to win three T20 World Cups in 2024.

They will tour Australia in January 2024 for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, followed by three Tests in England in July next year, with the T20 World Cup sandwiched in between.

"With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two Head Coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go," Haynes said in a statement.

"The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil," Haynes continued.

"We also have away Test Series in Australia and England – these are two major assignments whilst in the 50-over format we look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027," he added.

West Indies are coming off a sensational 2-1 ODI series win at home against England. They will play the first of five T20Is against the defending T20 Champions, starting in Barbados on Tuesday, December 12.

