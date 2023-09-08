Nitin Menon and Javagal Srinath included as ICC announces match officials for 2023 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, September 8, announced match officials for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. The tournament will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

A total of 20 match officials are picked for the league stage of the tournament, including Indian umpire Nitin Menon and match referee Javagal Srinath. The officials are semi-finals and the final will be announced later.

Out of 16 umpires, 12 belong to the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC umpires, while the remaining four belong to the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel.

Three umpires from the 2019 World Cup have also been included. They are Kumar Dharamsena, Marais Erasmus, and Rodney Tucker.

In a statement, ICC General Manager Wasim Khan said:

“To deliver an event of this magnitude you require high-performing individuals at every level. The ICC Elite panel of umpires, referees, and emerging group of umpires involved will bring immense skills, experience, and world-class standards to this World Cup. We are delighted with the group that we have assembled for this tournament.”

ICC announces match officials for 2023 ODI World Cup opener between England and New Zealand

Nitin Menon and Kumar Dharamsena will be the on-field umpires for the opener between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Paul Wilson will serve as the TV umpire, while Sharfuddoula will be the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will be the match referee.

Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires: They are Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa).

ICC Emerging Umpire Panel: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Paul Wilson (Australia), Alex Wharf (England) and Chris Brown (New Zealand).

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Javagal Srinath (India).

