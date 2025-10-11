Nitish Kumar Reddy left despondent as he falls to an aerial shot on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was left in despair after losing his wicket for 43 on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. The youngster put his head down in disappointment as he holed out to long on with Jayden Seales taking a simple catch.

The dismissal occurred in the 109th over of the innings as Nitish had hammered two sixes off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's deliveries earlier. The seam-bowling all-rounder tried to go for another but did not get the required connection. All he managed was a top edge and it flew straight to Seales, who barely had to move an inch to take the catch.

Watch the dismissal here:

It is also the first time that Reddy got a chance to bat in the series and chipped in with 43 off 54 deliveries, laced with four fours and two sixes. He stitched a partnership of 91 with Shubman Gill, with India breezing past 400.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy perish in first session on Day 2 but India in cruise control

Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for 175. (Credits: BCCI X)

Before Reddy, the West Indies had seen the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who missed out on a well-deserved double hundred. The dismissal occurred in the very first hour of play as the left-handed batter drove to mid-off and called for a single. Although Jaiswal walked more than halfway down the track, Gill didn't commit to it and the former was run out by wicket-keeper Tevlin Imlach following a throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Nevertheless, Gill has managed to hold fort and walked off to Lunch unbeaten on 73, with the home side's score standing at 427/4. India resumed their innings on Day 2 at 318/2 but Jaiswal managed to add only a couple of runs to his overnight score.

The hosts have a series lead of 1-0, having won the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

