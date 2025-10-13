"Baffling to say the least" - Former India opener questions Shubman Gill over strange tactics in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India opener Aakash Chopra admitted that he was baffled by Shubman Gill's tactics of not using Nitish Kumar Reddy with the ball in the ongoing Test against West Indies in Delhi. Chopra stated that since Reddy has been picked in the team as an all-rounder, he is bound to bowl at some stage, especially when the frontline bowlers have failed to make an impact.

West Indies continued their strong fightback with the bat on Day 4 of the second Test against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13. Resuming their second innings on 173-2, they ended up posting 390 as John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) scored centuries. While India bowled 118.5 overs, Reddy did not bowl a single over, like in the first innings.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra questioned Indian captain Gill's ploy of not using Reddy as a bowler at all in the Delhi Test. Asked about the strange tactics, he commented:

"I don't know seriously. He didn't bat in the last game. He didn't bowl in this game. That's one another aspect that eventually came to light. Initially, you might understand, but then comes a time in a Test match when you say, 'I have tried everything and everyone enough number of times from both ends. I've done whatever I could and there's still no success'. So, why not try Nitish Kumar Reddy?

"He is a batter who bowls and he is playing as an all-rounder. So, if he is playing as an all-rounder, then his job is, at some stage, to actually bowl. Him not bowling a single over was baffling to say the least, the 48-year-old went on to add.

Reddy has hardly had anything to do in the ongoing Test series. He did not bat in the first Test in Ahmedabad and bowled only four overs. In the second Test, the 22-year-old scored 43 off 54 in India's first innings.

"What do we do with that No. 6 slot?" - Aakash Chopra on India's conundrum ahead of Tests against South Africa

During the discussion, Chopra opined that Reddy's lack of utilization in the series against West Indies puts a question mark over India's team selection for the home Tests against South Africa next month. He elaborated:

"That would also put a question mark on the selection as and when you are picking the next side. One Test match, he's locked in at No. 8 and if he gets to bat at No. 5, he doesn't bowl. What do we do with that No. 6 slot come the Test matches against South Africa?"

India will play two Tests against South Africa from November 14 to November 26. The first Test will be played in Kolkata and the second in Guwahati.

