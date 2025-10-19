"Nitish Reddy is not a complete bowler" - Former India batter questions visitors’ bowling combination after 7-wicket loss in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif questioned the team's bowling combination following their seven-wicket loss against Australia in the first ODI. The hosts beat India in Perth on Sunday, October 19, to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Kaif reckoned that the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar were not complete bowlers on a pitch like that at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He also stated that pacer Harshit Rana could have done better.

The game was reduced to 26 overs per side due to multiple rain interruptions. India managed to score just 136/9, and Australia were set a revised target of 131. Despite it being a low total, Kaif reflected that this was the team when the Indian bowlers needed to step up. He questioned whether they would only win games as a bowling unit in the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Australia chased the total down comfortably in just 21.1 overs. India were unable to even fight in the second half of the game.

"In this team there were many part-time bowers. Nitish Reddy is not a complete bowler. On such a pitch even Sundar is not a complete bowler. Harshit Rana would be disappointed with his bowling. It was the bowlers' responsibility to win this game. I know it was a low score. But when will you win games as bowlers then? Will you win only with Bumrah and Shami?" he said on his YouTube channel.

Further, he expressed his disappointment with India not playing Kuldeep Yadav. He felt that the team compromised on a quality wicket-taking bowler to maintain their batting depth. Kaif even highlighted how Shane Warne was successful as a wrist-spinner in Australia across formats.

"It was a test of all the bowlers and Gill as well. He did not play Kuldeep in the XI. You covered everything but did not play a wicket-taking bowler. Shane Warne was successful in all formats in Australia. I was disappointed that Kuldeep did not play. Kuhnamann bagged two wickets. You have compromised with quality for quantity," he added.

The likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were expensive. Nitish bowled 2.1 overs for 16 runs while Harshit gave away 27 runs from four overs. Neither could pick up a single wicket.

Mohammad Kaif on Indian stalwarts Rohit and Kohli ahead of second ODI

Making their international comeback, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to score with the bat. Rohit made just eight runs while Kohli was dismissed for a duck. Mohammad Kaif reckoned that the Indian stalwarts were not in rhythm due to a lack of match practice.

However, he opined that they would adapt to the conditions ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide. He reflected that the two batters would first have to assess the pitch, take time, and build their innings.

"There is some shortage in rhythm as they have not had time. Maybe now they will get used to the conditions before the Adelaide game. You will not get a slow and flat pitch for sure. There will be some grass and the ball will move a bit. They will have to asses the pitch first and then see what will be a good score. They will have to build their innings respectfully," he said.

The second game will be played on Thursday, October 23. There will be enough time for the Indian batters, particularly Rohit and Virat, to prepare themselves well. The senior duo will be expected to come good in a must-win game for the Men in Blue.

