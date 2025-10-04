"You don’t get extra money" - Aakash Chopra slams India's declaration in Ahmedabad Test against West Indies

Former opener Aakash Chopra criticized India's move to declare their first innings on their overnight score in the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies on Saturday, October 4. According to Chopra, the hosts should have batted on and given a chance to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to spend some time at the crease.

India thumped West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Declaring their first innings on their overnight score of 448-5, India then bowled out the Windies for 146 in 45.1 overs their second innings.

Following the conclusion of the Test match, India's squads for the white-ball series in Australia were announced. Reddy was picked in both the ODI and T20I squads. While the backing the selectors' move as one taken keeping the future in mind, Chopra was perplexed with India's decision to not let him bat on Day 3 in Ahmedabad. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

"Nitish Kumar Reddy is being readied, but my heart was broken; I would be honest. He did not get to bat in [the Test match against West Indies]. You don’t get extra money for finishing a Test in two and a half days. Neither do you get extra points. Then why? You could have allowed him to bat even if the match continues for three days.

"He bowled in the first innings, but not in the second. He did pick up a good flying catch. But this is wrong. At least give him a chance. But India is getting him ready, especially for a scenario where Hardik [Pandya] is not available," the 48-year-old former batter went on to add.

Reddy registered figures of 0-16 from four overs in West Indies' first innings. He did not bowl in the second innings, but took a blinder of a catch at square leg to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

What is Nitish Reddy's record for Team India so far?

These are still early days in all-rounder Reddy's international career. In eight Test matches, he has scored 343 runs at an average of 28.58, with one hundred. With the ball, he has picked up eight wickets at an average of 39.62.

The 22-year-old has also featured in four T20I matches. The youngster has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 180, with a best of 74. With his medium pace, he has picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 7.88.

