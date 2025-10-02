  • home icon
  "No crying on workload management, Never did PR" - Top funny memes as India reduce West Indies to 90/5 at Lunch break of 1st Test 2025 in Ahmedabad

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:29 IST
Fan share memes after witnessing first session of 1st IND vs WI Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @GemsOfCricket)
Team India began the first Test against West Indies in a dominating fashion on the back of a magnificent bowling display on Thursday (October 2). They reduced the West Indies side to 90 for five in the first session at Lunch break to take an early edge in the Test.

Visiting captain Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest on a pitch with even grass covering and moisture. Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj utilized the pacer-friendly conditions with the new ball, hurling persistent challenges at the West Indies batters. Siraj provided the first breakthrough for the hosts in the fourth over by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for an 11-ball duck.

Bumrah then sent back his opening partner, John Campbell (8), to the pavilion to bag his first wicket this home season. Alick Athanaze (12) and Brandon King (13) tried to weather the storm for a while, but Siraj dismissed both in consecutive overs to inflict more damage on the West Indies team during his opening spell.

also-read-trending Trending

Roston Chase and Shai Hope (26) then put on a 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the hope of stabilizing their team's innings. Kuldeep Yadav broke the threatening stand at the stroke of lunch to put India in the driver's seat in the contest.

Fans enjoyed the first session of the opening Test between the two teams and shared intriguing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

"Never went to the NCA -No crying on workload management -Never did PR -Does not rely on tailenders to get wickets -Can play 5 back to back test matches without getting injured -No arrogance and self obsession of thinking he is the fittest/best. Siraj is always there for india," a fan wrote on X.
"The preparation has been good" - India captain Shubman Gill after losing toss during 1st Test vs West Indies in Ahmedabad

Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with their preparations going into the series opener against the West Indies team. He said:

"We have got four Test matches before the end of this year at home, and we'd like to win all four. The preparation has been good. A couple of days of practice, but everyone's in great touch. All about getting into the red ball mindset now. It looks like a good surface.
"Not too sad about losing the toss. The pitch has been under the covers for the past couple of days, so hopefully we'll get something in it for the fast bowlers," Gill added.

You can get live match updates of the Ahmedabad Test here.

